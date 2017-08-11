REDCOM Laboratories, Inc., a designer and manufacturer of the world’s most reliable communications solutions for telecom service providers, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of Sigma® Core 2.0.1, Sigma Client 3.3 for Windows®, and Sigma Client 1.1 for Android™.

Sigma Core is REDCOM’s flagship unified communications (UC) and call control software platform focusing on secure and interoperable communications. The software can be a stand-alone virtualized call controller or can enhance an existing legacy switch by functioning as a virtual PBX, feature-rich conference bridge, and/or voice mail system.

Sigma Core delivers powerful capabilities highly relevant to business and enterprise users, including a flexible media engine that supports secure conferencing, transcoding, and transrating. Service providers will appreciate Sigma Core’s robust feature set, enabling them to meet the needs of demanding business customers with revenue-generating UC features.

Sigma Core version 2.0.1 introduces streamlined workflows and several new features, including:



Multitenancy: enables a managed service provider to offer hosted PBX services to multiple business customers from a single instance of Sigma Core.

Call Jump: enables an active call to be seamlessly transferred to another phone or endpoint.

Call Queuing: manages incoming calls and distributes them to agents or employees.

Customer Care App: an easy-to-use interface for making quick modifications to lines, trunks, and other resources.

Sigma Client Application Updates

The REDCOM Sigma Client apps have been updated with user interface improvements alongside valuable feature refinements. With the REDCOM Sigma Client, users gain access to powerful UC functions — including voice, video, and chat — from the convenience of a PC, tablet, or smartphone.

The Sigma Client can complement or completely replace a desk phone with a single all-inclusive app, allowing users to take their business communications with them wherever they travel.

Sigma Client for Android is available for immediate download on the Google Play Store.

About REDCOM

REDCOM specializes in the design and manufacture of innovative communications solutions noted for their quality and reliability. Located in Victor, New York, REDCOM’s global customer base includes commercial telecom carriers, private networks, integrators, and government and defense agencies.