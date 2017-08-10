Newport News Signs Woolpert to 3-Year Stormwater, Wastewater Contract

Woolpert signed an annual services contract with the city of Newport News, Va., to provide stormwater and wastewater engineering services. This is Woolpert’s fourth consecutive three-year, multidisciplinary, indefinite quantity, indefinite delivery (IDIQ) contract with Newport News.

“In recent years, we've provided sanitary, inventory/modeling and sanitary pump station services,” Woolpert Project Director Peter Fortin said. “Currently, we are working with the city on stormwater and shoreline restoration tasks.”

The shoreline restoration project is along the James River and Chesapeake Bay.

“The local university, Christopher Newport University, hosts sailing competitions and clinics,” said Travis Davis, the Woolpert engineer heading up the project’s shoreline and stormwater design and construction. “Restoring the shoreline is not only necessary to the integrity of the shoreline, but its improvement will help attract students to the sailing program.”

The restoration will employ structural and biological techniques—using marsh grass, oyster shells and stone along the shore—as opposed to the traditional bulkhead, or retaining wall, approach.

Fortin added that the firm will use a three-member project management team for this contract. In addition to Davis’ role, John Schooler will lead the stormwater management aspect, and Mike Mull will oversee wastewater design and construction.

“We’ve found it most effective to have three dedicated project managers operating concurrently to address the needs of the city,” Fortin said.

This contract term is underway.

About Woolpert

Woolpert is a national architecture, engineering and geospatial (AEG) firm that delivers value to clients by strategically blending engineering excellence with leading-edge technology and geospatial applications. With a dynamic R&D department, Woolpert works with inventive business partners like Google and Esri; operates a fleet of planes, sensors and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS); and continually pushes industry boundaries by working with advanced water technologies, asset management, Building Information Modeling (BIM) and sustainable design. Woolpert’s mission is to help its clients progress—and become more progressive. For over 100 years and with 25 offices across the United States, Woolpert serves the needs of federal, state and local governments; private and public companies and universities; energy and transportation departments; and the United States Armed Forces. The firm currently is doing business in all 50 states and in six countries. For more information, visit woolpert.com or call 937-531-1258.