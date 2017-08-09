The SAE International Counterfeit Defect Coverage (CDC) Tool helps develop a counterfeit detection test sequence and its associated counterfeit defect coverage while considering the resources necessary to implement those tests.

SAE International has launched a new, dynamic, web-based application to help detect counterfeit electrical, electronic, and electromechanical (EEE) parts. The SAE International Counterfeit Defect Coverage (CDC) Tool helps develop a counterfeit detection test sequence and its associated counterfeit defect coverage while considering the resources necessary to implement those tests.

The new Counterfeit Defect Coverage Tool supplements SAE International’s technical standard, “AS6171: Test Methods Standard; General Requirements, Suspect/Counterfeit, Electrical, Electronic, and Electromechanical Parts.” AS6171 ensures consistency across the supply chain for test techniques and requirements based on assessed risk associated with the application, component, supplier, and other relevant risk factors.

Features of the new CDC Tool include:



Automated computational overhead for calculating counterfeit defect coverage in association with AS6171

Insight into counterfeit defect coverage (CDC), counterfeit type coverage (CTC), the not covered defects (NCD), and the under covered defects (UCD)

Tailored test sequence based on availability of resources and risk tolerance

Optimized test sequences to better manage costs

For more information, or to access the SAE International Counterfeit Defect Coverage Tool, visit http://www.sae.org/standardsdev/cdctool/.

