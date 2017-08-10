Keen is focused on helping marketers make better and faster investment decisions, with more impact.

Keen Decision Systems (Keen) has been selected to present at the annual CED Tech Venture Conference on September 19th and 20th 2017. The two-day conference is the premier event for technology entrepreneurs in the Southeast, attracting more than 800 attendees including corporate leaders, investors and industry visionaries from across the nation.

Keen is focused on helping marketers make better and faster investment decisions, with more impact. Keen will highlight the power of MIDA, the company’s leading decision support SaaS application. Keen was selected to present out of a record number of applicants, recognizing the company for it's disruptive technology and successes helping dozens of companies improve financial performance via the MIDA system’s guidance. Keen’s customers include a mix of large and small companies including Fortune 500 companies such as Eli Lilly and Smithfield Foods.

Keen was co-founded by Greg Dolan, CEO, and John Busbice, COO. They formed the company and developed the MIDA SaaS application. Dolan and Busbice have different and substantive experiences that they combine to create this unique company. Dolan has experience in brand management with P&L responsibility, while Busbice has experience in analytics focused on marketing decision support.

“The CED Tech Venture conference is an extraordinary event for the tech community. It is encouraging to see all of the incredible technology development taking place in the Triangle and across the Southeast.” said Dolan. “We are thankful for the opportunity to present at the conference and are excited to demonstrate the power of MIDA in helping marketers drive their businesses forward.”

Keen Decision Systems will also participate in the CED Tech Venture Demo Room for both days of the conference, exhibiting the power and flexibility of the MIDA software to help all brands optimize their marketing.

About CED

CED is the nationally connected network that helps Triangle entrepreneurs build and grow successful companies. The CED hosted Tech Venture Conference reflects North Carolina’s vibrant entrepreneurial community and showcases many of the most promising emerging companies in the region.

About Keen

Keen Decision Systems, founded in 2010, has helped managers across industries change the way they make marketing investment decisions. Keen’s MIDA (Marketing Investment Decision Analysis) SaaS application has been used by some of the largest brands in the world such as Eli Lilly, Church & Dwight, Mondelez, Johnsonville and Campbell’s. Keen is headquartered in Cary, NC.

Details of the event

Event: CED Tech Ventures Conference

Date: September 19-20, 2017

Location: Raleigh Convention Center, Raleigh, NC