Boxcar Bar + Arcade Opens Private Event Space in Greensboro, NC

The new event space has a 200 person capacity and includes a private bar, five 70” flat screen TVs, customizable drafts, audio hookups, microphones, streaming capabilities, shuffleboard, classic arcade games and a host of optional add-ons such as catering, chalkboard art and more.

Owner Jerrad Bement is looking forward to serving Greensboro residents with the option to host private events during business hours. “As a courtesy to our customers, we never close our main bar during operating hours for private events, so this new private party room will allow us to offer something unique to Greensboro residents.”

There was no change to the interior of Boxcar Bar + Arcade, as the private event room has been individual of the main bar space since the beginning, and left unoccupied until now, while owners and staff worked to create a functional space to accommodate private party requests. “We wanted to do this right, and didn’t rush the completion of the event space. We took some time to focus on the new bar before beginning work on the event space, which included a custom bar build-out and sound-proofing, among other renovations”, says Bement.

The private event room is now available for rent and requests can be sent through the company’s website (theboxcarbar.com/greensboro/book-events).

About Boxcar Bar + Arcade

Boxcar Bar + Arcade is locally owned, with locations in Raleigh and Greensboro, NC. Each location offers more than 50 classic and modern arcade games, dozens of craft drafts, outdoor seating and a full liquor bar.