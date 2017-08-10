Actress Anna Faris Is Live Happy’s October Cover Story

Actress Anna Faris Graces the Cover of Live Happy’s October Issue

Gracing the cover of Live Happy’s October 2017 issue, actress Anna Faris explains why being unqualified to give others advice hasn’t stopped her so far. After decades of doling out unsolicited advice and testing personal boundaries among friends, family and strangers, the actress, producer, and now author morphed her tell-it-like-it-is podcast, Unqualified, into a memoir and advice book, also called Unqualified, debuting this October.

“The goal [with the book] was to share my experience because it’s not that different from so many other people,” Faris says. “My hope is that people will walk away realizing that so many journeys are the same. My heartbreak is the same as someone else’s and if I have to be vulnerable for people to get that, that’s OK.”

In Live Happy’s interview, she talks about never fully understanding what her mom meant when she advised, “Be selfish in love” and might have sidestepped some heartaches if she had. With her own trials and tribulations in love and relationships serving as her inspiration for the podcast and book, Faris wants to help others “get it,” too.

In the issue, on newsstands now, Faris acknowledges that professionally, stepping outside her comfort zone as a comedic actress opens up opportunities to be authentic and honest. “Comedy lets me be a ‘real’ person,” she says. And I know that when I do screw up, I’ll forgive myself, too, because that’s big when it comes to overall positivity.”

“Anna Faris’ natural empathy and curiosity about how people interact and connect comes through as genuine, heartwarming and entertaining on her podcast,” says Deborah K. Heisz, Live Happy editorial director, CEO and co-founder. “Her ability to laugh at herself and share her missteps in a positive perspective also brings meaning and inspiration to others.”

In addition to Anna’s story, readers will find the following highlights:

Grace, Gratitude & Garcelle—Garcelle Beauvais wears many hats – mother, actress, friend and author – but finding time to acknowledge and instill gratitude in those around her comes first. After enduring painful heartbreak, Beauvais has managed to rise above and focus on new endeavors, including continuing her children’s book series, “I Am…” and launching a production company.

Smooth Sailing—Musician Rob Thomas explains why after more than 20 years of success playing solo and in one of the most beloved bands of the grunge era, singing to a packed crowd still makes him happy. On the current Matchbox Twenty “A Brief History of Everything” tour, the lead singer reminds himself daily how privileged he is to fulfill his dreams.

Grounded—When the world feels like it’s being flipped upside down, use these 15 tips to stay on your feet and stay calm, cool and collected amid the chaos. From finding a mentor to connecting with an old friend or setting down your phone, these insights will keep you focused and firmly on the ground.

Working Toward Happiness—A great deal of one’s life is spent at work, so shouldn’t that work provide some sense of fulfillment or pride? Researchers say yes and share what it takes to be happy on the job.

—In “Know Where You’re Going,” Stacy Kaiser, Live Happy’s own happiness expert, editor-at-large and licensed psychotherapist, believes that finding a sense of purpose is a key element of a flourishing, fulfilling life. Kaiser lays out five steps to stay on track. Coming in the December issue, Kaiser and Live Happy launch Ask Stacy, a happiness advice column. Email askstacy(at)livehappy(dot)com to get your question answered in a future issue.

— Dr. Partha Nandi, a new health expert for Live Happy, encourages readers to discover the benefits of regular yoga practice and offers simple poses to get start on their journey to yogi bliss.

—Columnists Shawn Achor and Michelle Gielan ask readers to “Give it a Break” and leave stress from work at the office with tips, research and advice on how to have a calm mind when out of the office.

Live Happy also goes beyond the pages with Live Happy Now, an inspiring free weekly audio podcast available on iTunes that offers interviews with top researchers and experts in the fields of positive psychology and well-being. Live Happy Radio, airing locally in Dallas on Sunday mornings from 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. on 98.7 KLUV-FM and on Radio.com, launched this summer to share uplifting and inspiring stories and encourage conversation on trends and research in the happiness space. Readers can also visit LiveHappy.com and espanol.LiveHappy.com for even more information on finding and sharing happiness.

Live Happy is available on newsstands at major retailers throughout the U.S., including Barnes & Noble, Whole Foods and Hudson News, and in Canada at Presse Commerce newsstands, among others. Live Happy’s award-winning digital edition is available from the App Store and on Google Play, and current subscribers receive complimentary access on their tablet devices and smartphones. Separate digital subscriptions are available for $9.99 at http://www.livehappy.com.

About Live Happy

Live Happy LLC, owned by veteran entrepreneur Jeff Olson, is a company dedicated to promoting and sharing authentic happiness through education, integrity, gratitude and community awareness. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, its mission is to impact the world by bringing the happiness movement to a personal level and inspiring people to engage in purpose-driven, healthy, meaningful lives.