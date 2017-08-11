Representatives from Hockey Advisor Pro and Pro Hockey Launch announced this week that the two companies have entered into an agreement to merge.

Hockey Advisor Pro is currently leading the way to help advisors grow and manage their book of business, while Pro Hockey Launch’s expertise lies in player evaluation. The merger will make it easier for parents of young prospects to get quality evaluations and mentorship for their son/daughter from former NHL players and elite former players, as well as help ice hockey family advisors, evaluators, and trainers match players with teams at best-fit.

Ice Hockey, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Placement Loop, Inc., was formed to increase the probability of identifying best-fit between players and teams, which translates into best experience. Currently, the company is focused on the male amateur segment but will expand into female and professional segments, as well.

“We’re excited to partner with PHL’s leadership and professional evaluators to identify best-fit opportunities for players. For Hockey Advisor Pro, the merger gets us to scale faster and provides the data we need to develop more accurate matching algorithms for our users”, said Kevin Carroll, CEO of Placement Loop, Inc.

“As developer and Founder of Pro Hockey Launch, I am thrilled to form a partnership with Hockey Advisor Pro. The merging of the two companies will combine our unique concepts and goals and ultimately fill a much-needed void in the evaluation, mentorship, identification, and placement for aspiring young hockey players. Our ultimate goal is to provide the expertise to get young hockey players insight on how to improve their game, and ultimately steer them towards the best situation possible for individual success, both short and long term”, said Neil Little, Founder and CEO of Pro Hockey Launch LLC.

Hockey Advisor Pro will focus on making it easier for parents to get quality evaluations and mentorship for their son/daughter and help ice hockey family advisors, evaluators, and trainers match players with teams at best-fit.