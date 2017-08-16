Demands on government services and nonprofit organizations are rising as resources shrink. The public administration field needs effective and ethical leaders with solid skills and a proactive outlook to manage agencies in this challenging landscape. To develop such leaders, Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota has launched an online Master of Arts in Public Administration to provide broad-based training that speaks to both the public and nonprofit sectors.

Offered completely online, this affordable and convenient program does not require experience in public administration and welcomes students from a variety of backgrounds. Those interested in creating a new career in the field, as well as public administration professionals seeking to advance theirs, will find the program valuable.

Interactive and collaborative coursework incorporates both nonprofit and government perspectives, providing a comprehensive view of public administration across many different types of organizations.

The curriculum develops three crucial competencies for public service and nonprofit leaders: managerial analysis, leadership, and ethical service. Students will learn to make strategic plans in complex circumstances, build alliances, analyze the effects of public policies, and communicate effectively and responsively. Consisting of 12 courses, the program can be completed in two years.

Program outcomes can be applied toward a variety of roles in the public, nonprofit, and even private sectors. Graduates may work in local, state, or federal governments in urban planning, community affairs, or legislative offices. The nonprofit world offers opportunities within charities, foundations, NGOs, and more. Companies that do business with the government or nonprofit can also benefit from hiring M.A. in Public Administration graduates.

