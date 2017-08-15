Incentive Solutions, Atlanta incentive company, receives 2017 Best and Brightest Award Our clients like working with us because our associates like working here. We offer marketing and motivation solutions, and our own culture shows that we deliver.

Incentive Solutions, Inc., an Atlanta-based incentive company, has proven once again that theirs is one of the most motivated and engaged workforces in the city. This year marks their fifth consecutive win of the National Association for Business Resource's annual Atlanta’s 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® Award! The Best and Brightest committee recognizes influential, trend-setting companies across the country based on “communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more.”

What gives Incentive Solutions the edge over other Atlanta companies, making them one of the Best and Brightest year after year? Luke Kreitner, Vice President of Sales at Incentive Solutions, says it all comes down to culture. “We live by the slogan, ‘teamwork makes the dream work!’” he says. “It might be cheesy, but it succinctly defines how we view each other and our clients as family. We celebrate success, but also hold each other accountable to commitments because we all want to work in a high-performance environment and expect the best from everyone.”

A thriving culture is not only crucial to Incentive Solutions’ internal employee productivity, it’s one of the driving forces behind the solutions they offer. “Both our product and our work culture are becoming more attuned with younger, more diverse, highly connected generations,” says CEO Steve Damerow. “That creates a synergy that trickles down to our clients. Our clients like working with us because our associates like working here. We offer marketing and motivation solutions, and our own culture shows that we deliver.”

Incentive Solutions and other winners of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For received their rewards on June 28th at Atlanta Marriott Marquis.

About Incentive Solutions

Incentive Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Atlanta, GA. Incentive Solutions offers online rewards, travel incentives and gift card rewards. Since its creation, Incentive Solutions has focused on delivering more than just rewards, innovating the incentive industry by utilizing emerging online technologies. Acting as valued partner and trusted advisor to clients, they help organizations increase sales, motivate employees, build customer loyalty, create positive work environments and improve channel sales relationships.

