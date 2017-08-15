We recognize that database performance management is an essential need for modern digital businesses, and we look forward to partnering with the VividCortex team as they continue to raise the bar for what businesses can expect from system performance.

VividCortex, the database performance management company that helps businesses improve application performance, reliability, and uptime, today announced that it has closed an $8.5 million Series A-1 round led by Osage Venture Partners (OVP). Bull City Venture Partners also participated in the round, as did all existing investors, including New Enterprise Associates (NEA) and Battery Ventures. As part of the financing, OVP Partner David Drahms has been appointed to the VividCortex Board of Directors. To date, VividCortex has raised $15 million.

"We’ve seen constant growth since our founding in 2012, with hundreds of international businesses using our database performance management platform daily to help run their systems more effectively," said Baron Schwartz, founder and CEO of VividCortex. "Earlier this year we expanded our leadership as we entered a new stage of high growth. This latest investment, by both existing investors and new partners, is a testament to our vision, strength of our team, and our ability to deliver tangible business value to our customers."

"We recognize that database performance management is an essential need for modern digital businesses," said Drahms. "And we look forward to partnering with the VividCortex team as they continue to raise the bar for what businesses can expect from system performance."

Schwartz added, "I'm excited to welcome David to our Board. It’s been a pleasure to work with the team at Osage over the last few months, and I’m looking forward to collaborating closely with them in the future."

About VividCortex:

Most application performance issues originate in the database, but engineering teams lack visibility into the data tier. VividCortex’s Database Performance Management platform provides unique insights into database workload and query performance, enabling teams to proactively resolve database issues faster. The result is better application performance, reliability, and uptime. Industry-leading companies like DraftKings, Etsy, GitHub, SendGrid, Shopify, and Yelp use VividCortex to innovate with confidence, visualizing, anticipating, and fixing database performance problems before they impact their applications and customers. For more information, visit https://www.vividcortex.com or follow us on Twitter, @VividCortex.

Media Contact:

pr(at)vividcortex(dot)com