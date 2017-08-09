FreeLight I wanted to make FreeLight as straightforward as possible, to turn on my lights and move on with life.

FreeLight is an easy-to-use adapter that lets users turn on multiple lights in one room with the flip a switch. FreeLight creator Pedrum Minaie launched the Freelight Kickstarter campaign last month in hopes to raise $20,000 to bring his inventive product to market. What sets FreeLight apart from other lighting devices is that it does not come with any time-consuming apps to download or require an electrician to install anything. FreeLight is a smart home device for the minimalist.

Using FreeLight is simple. Each basic FreeLight pack comes with a transmitter and a receiver. To set up FreeLight, take the transmitter, plug it into a switched outlet, and plug a lamp into the transmitter. Then, plug the receiver into another outlet in the room and plug the second lamp into the receiver. When the process is finished, turn on the light switch and both lights will work. It’s a simple process that helps get rid of unsightly extension cords, complicated smart home apps and the need to place a lamp by a certain light switch.

“Many people light their homes these days with floor lamps and table lamps, but if you have a number of them in a room it can be a hassle to run around and turn each one on,” said founder Pedrum Minaie. “FreeLight came from wanting to simplify this process and wanting to take advantage of the switched outlets in homes that are becoming more and more popular. I wanted to make FreeLight as straightforward as possible, to turn on my lights and move on with life.”

The FreeLight module measures 2.25” x 3” and currently comes in white to blend in with most wall outlets. FreeLight will work up to a 50-foot distance if placing the receiver farther away from the transmitter.

FreeLight is available to early adopters for $40 which is 50% off the future retail price. For more information, visit bit.ly/FreeLightKS.

About FreeLight

FreeLight and 314 Development Founder Pedrum Minaie has been working to produce a final product since summer of 2016. Pedrum is an engineer who has spent his career developing implantable medical devices. He created FreeLight to incorporate simple convenience into people's lives and offer people the ability to add additional lamps to a room with little to no effort. For more information, visit bit.ly/FreeLightKS.