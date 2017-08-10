Seabreeze Management Company, Inc., a leading residential and commercial property management firm, today announced that Philip Crapo, a fifteen-year veteran of the industry and General Manager at Seabreeze, was elected to the Community Associations Institute Nevada chapter Hall of Fame.

The Community Associations Institute (CAI) is a not-for-profit organization with 63 chapters all around the globe. CAI focuses on bettering the property management industry by building stronger communities through education, advocacy, and collaboration. Each year, the prestigious Hall of Fame award is given to one outstanding member of each chapter and, thanks to his unwavering dedication to a master-planned community located in Mesquite, NV, Crapo is 2016’s inductee.

Crapo was selected in part because of his leadership, but also for his contributions that have brought the local community together. In a community of over 1200 homes, Crapo has a perfect track record of zero delinquent homeowners or violations thanks to his personalized approach. By contacting each homeowner personally to create mutually beneficial payment plans or discuss impeding violations, Crapo has successfully mitigated these types of incidents within the community. In addition, Crapo spearheaded a successful campaign to help a fellow homeowner purchase a companion dog. The campaign raised $15,000 in just two weeks.

“Philip is not only a pillar in the Seabreeze family, he’s a pillar in the community,” said Isaiah Henry, President and CEO at Seabreeze Management Company. “Over the past several years, the industry has consolidated and changed, and many firms have forgotten who matters most: the customer. At Seabreeze, it is our mission to exceed our customers’ expectations through personalized service, and Philip epitomizes that mission every single day. We are so proud that he is being recognized for his amazing work.”

“To say that it is an honor to be a Hall of Fame member of the Nevada Chapter of CAI is an understatement,” said Crapo. “I didn’t actually know that I was nominated, so when I heard my name called, I was shocked. I truly take the Seabreeze mission to heart and I believe that this industry is all about people, and I hope to continue serving this community to the best of my abilities. Many thanks to the Nevada CAI, the Seabreeze team, and every homeowner I have the privilege of interacting with every single day.”

Crapo was also elected to his local Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce and continues to be a well-respected member of the local CAI chapter.

About Seabreeze Management Company

Seabreeze Management Company is a full-service property management company with a diverse management portfolio of over 30,000 commercial and residential properties. Based in Aliso Viejo, California, Seabreeze has offered an unrivaled client experience to common-interest developments and homeowners’ associations for over 30 years. With offices in throughout California and Las Vegas, Seabreeze has expanded its mission to be a trusted advisor and collaboratively partner with developments to build thriving communities through superior service and integrity. Seabreeze has a 30-year consistent CACM certification and is a certified AAMC company. For more information, visit http://www.seabreezemgmt.com, like Seabreeze on Facebook, or follow on Twitter @Seabreezemgmt.

About Community Associations Institute

Since 1973, Community Associations Institute (CAI) has been the leading provider of resources and information for homeowners, volunteer board leaders, professional managers, and business professionals in nearly 350,000 community associations, condominiums, and co-ops in the United States and millions of communities worldwide. With nearly 35,000 members, CAI works in partnership with 63 affiliated chapters within the U.S, Canada, United Arab Emirates, and South Africa, as well as with housing leaders in several other countries including Australia, Spain, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom.

A global nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization, CAI is the foremost authority in community association management, governance, education, and advocacy. Our mission is to inspire professionalism, effective leadership, and responsible citizenship—ideals reflected in community associations that are preferred places to call home. Visit us at http://www.caionline.org and follow us on Twitter and Facebook @CAISocial.