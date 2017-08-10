All DealerOn Sites Updated to Serve Over HTTPS

DealerOn Sites Now Serving Over HTTPS Ensuring that all client sites are HTTPS is about more than just security, it’s part of DealerOn’s commitment to client success.

As of Friday, August 4, we’re excited to announce that all DealerOn websites have been updated to serve over HTTPS. This change creates a faster, more secure environment that also assists website rankings on search engines. HTTPS sites prevent intruders from doctoring with data—such as geography, IP address and device type—that transfers from DealerOn sites to user browsers.

“We strive to give dealers the very best in website & digital marketing services,” said CEO and co-founder Ali Amirrezvani, “and we’re confident that this latest improvement is going to take everyone to the next level.” DealerOn has continued to lead the charge in automotive digital excellence since 2004, and we offer a full range of products to help dealerships sell more cars with their websites.

According to Google, data sent via HTTPS will have three layers of protection:

Encryption: This prevents exchanged data from being picked up by virtual “eavesdroppers” who might try and track your users’ activities or steal their information.

Data Integration:This prevents data from being modified or corrupted when being transferred.

Authentication: This ensures users interact only with the website they intended to visit. This means scammers can’t pretend to be your site and trick users into giving up their information.

This update not only creates a more secure network, but due to its success in improving security, Google has begun using HTTPS as a ranking signal in order to encourage adoption. This means that sites that adopt HTTPS have an improved ranking on search engines.

DealerOn takes the security and success of our clients very seriously, and this latest advancement will continue to set us apart as a premier provider of Websites, SEO, and SEM for the automotive industry.