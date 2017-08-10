Smartsheet, the world’s leading cloud platform for managing and automating collaborative work, today announced that it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Social Task Management for the third consecutive period. Constellation evaluated more than 20 solutions categorized in this market and selected the top eight vendors that provide the key functionality and requirements for early adopters pursuing digital transformation initiatives.

According to Constellation Research, the explosive growth of enterprise collaboration software has created a new set of demands on employees’ time and attention. As people openly share information with their colleagues across a variety of tools, including email, social networks, and file-sharing services, staying organized and knowing what needs attention is a real challenge.

“At a time when organizational speed, innovation, and frictionless execution are critical to gaining a competitive edge, collaborative work - especially at scale - is increasingly bogged down by legacy tools and, more importantly, by legacy thinking,” said Mark Mader, CEO of Smartsheet. “We’re honored that Smartsheet’s enterprise-scale work management platform has been recognized for it’s ability to meet the demands of today’s collaborative work and to help organizations break free of inefficient tools and processes that slow down innovation.”

“The right timing, teams and technology are the three Ts for crafting digital business models to achieve digital transformation success,” said R “Ray” Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. “Each Constellation ShortList, researched and curated by our analysts, guides early adopters in identifying the right technologies to build successful and competitive programs.”

Constellation advises leaders and teams on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined by Constellation Research through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The Constellation ShortList is frequently updated as market conditions change.

Visit here to download the Constellation ShortList™ for Social Task Management Q3 2017 report.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet is the world’s leading SaaS application for managing and automating collaborative work. Our award-winning solutions deliver value for more than 69,000 brands and millions of information workers across more than 190 countries. Recently named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list of the world’s best cloud companies, customers like Netflix, Salesforce, the GSA, Google, and over half of the Fortune 500 use Smartsheet internally, with clients, and partners.

Smartsheet is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington and, as of August 2017, has more than 630 employees in its Bellevue and Boston offices. To learn more, visit http://www.Smartsheet.com.

About Constellation Research

Constellation Research is an award-winning, Silicon Valley-based strategic advisory and futurist research firm. Constellation’s analysts serve as innovation advisors for leaders and Global 2000 organizations navigating the challenges of business-model disruption and transformation. Unlike legacy analyst firms, Constellation works closely with solution providers, partners, and its Constellation Executive Network of innovative buy-side leaders, C-suite executives and board of directors to lead the way in disrupting technology and research coverage areas. The goal – deliver to clients what they need to achieve valuable business results.

For more information about Constellation Research, visit http://www.ConstellationR.com