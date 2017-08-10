Wi-Tronix® to Install Advanced Video Analytics Solution at Ferromex

Wi-Tronix Violet Onboard Platform “Ferromex’s implementation of Violet™ shows the railroad’s commitment to innovation and to the utilization of state-of-the-art technology to improve safety and security,” said Larry Jordan, Wi-Tronix President and Chief Technology Officer.

Wi-Tronix, LLC announced today that it will provide its advanced video analytics solution, Violet™, to Mexican Class I railroad, Ferromex. Violet™ provides both snapshots and streaming video and associated data to railroads through a cloud-based SaaS solution to help railroads to improve their operational efficiency and safety procedures.

Wi-Tronix, the leader in smart rail technology, announced this significant deployment as a further expansion of its existing relationship with the railroad. The companies previously had announced in 2016 Ferromex’s full-fleet deployment of the Wi-Tronix Wi-PU™, the company’s advanced on-board computing and SaaS-based data analytics solution.

This latest installation expands Ferromex’s reliance on Wi-Tronix to support its ecosystem for the collection and utility of operational-critical data. The railroad’s access to this information improves overall efficiency and ensures that critical safety information is available in real time to all areas of railroad management. It also further demonstrates the Wi-Tronix system’s expandability and its ability to grow with Ferromex into the future.

Violet™ camera and video analytics systems expand dramatically upon railroads’ traditional uses of locomotive digital video recorders (DVR). The Violet™ solution aggregates petabytes of video data in an Internet of Things approach to create actionable information from the locomotive video.

Ferromex will capitalize on Violet™’s camera system to further ensure the safety of its crew and the security of both its assets and its cargo. Violet™’s smart Visual Intelligence (VI) technology has the ability to provide the railroad with video analytics which can automatically monitor infrastructure and other mission-critical assets.

“Ferromex’s implementation of Violet™ shows the railroad’s commitment to innovation and to the utilization of state-of-the-art technology to improve safety and security,” said Larry Jordan, Wi-Tronix President and Chief Technology Officer. “This strategic decision to adopt Violet™ technology allows Ferromex to further optimize their technology investments and to most cost effectively solve their safety and security concerns. Violet™ VI and Virtual Reality (VR) technology takes safety and security solutions to new levels.”

More information about Violet™ is accessible at www2.wi-tronix.com/violet.

About Wi-Tronix

Wi-Tronix is a leading provider of remote monitoring, video analytics, and predictive diagnostic solutions for high-value mobile assets in rail, marine, mining, and other industrial markets. Utilizing both edge computing and cloud-based SaaS services, Wi-Tronix provides real-time data aggregation and analytics on an unprecedented scale. Wi-Tronix works closely with its customers to improve the safety, service reliability, and operational efficiency of their transportation systems. The entire Wi-Tronix team is passionately committed to our global vision of saving lives and ensuring the most efficient and reliable movement of goods and people throughout the world. Wi-Tronix corporate headquarters are located in Bolingbrook, Illinois. For more information visit http://www.wi-tronix.com or follow Wi-Tronix on Twitter at @WiTronix.

About Ferromex

Ferrocarril Mexicano SA de CV (Ferromex) is a division of Mexico-based GrupoMexico. Ferromex operates the largest railroad network in Mexico with more than 10,000 km (6,200 miles) of track and connections to 8 seaports. The railroad’s mission is to “Provide a safe, efficient and reliable transportation service that contributes to strengthen the connectivity and competitiveness of Mexico.” For more information on Ferromex, please visit their company website at http://www.ferromex.com.mx.

