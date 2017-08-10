“Using Rival IQ with PowerPost, digital marketers can engage audiences with high-impact content and increase social ROI.” -- Dan Curran, president, PowerPost

Rival IQ, the leader in social marketing analytics and insights, announced today a joint marketing relationship with PowerPost, a SaaS content marketing publishing platform, to bring together the power of social analytics with social publishing. The strategic partnership will streamline the social publishing process from creation and curation, to analytics and optimization, helping brand marketers and agencies automate content publishing, track performance, and optimize strategy for greater social marketing success.

In the joint agreement, Rival IQ is working with PowerPost–which turns brands into instant publishers by automating content marketing–to promote each other’s products and services. Companies can organize, schedule, and distribute social content with newsroom efficiency while leveraging Rival IQ’s timely analytical insights to continually optimize content for follower growth and engagement. Digital marketers can leverage data-driven decisions and create and schedule social content for maximum engagement across their social platforms.

“Because PowerPost offers a truly innovative publishing solution for social marketers, we are excited to further extend its value through the power of Rival IQ’s social analytics,” said John Clark, chief executive officer, Rival IQ. “Together we’re delivering marketers the tools they need to increase brand awareness, customer loyalty, and engagement across their social channels.”

“Increasingly social marketers are looking to leverage analytics as part of their publishing–and Rival IQ’s solution provides highly actionable data that marketers love,” said Dan Curran, president, PowerPost. “Using Rival IQ with PowerPost, digital marketers can engage audiences with high-impact content and increase social ROI.”

The strategic partnership between Rival IQ and PowerPost sees the companies combining their strengths to help digital marketers at mid-market brands and agencies leverage an end-to-end social content publishing and analytics solution to stay on top of the industry-disrupting nature of social media and achieve their social marketing goals. By uncovering new opportunities, identifying trends, and tracking results across all the key social channels, Rival IQ allows marketers to have informative data to make better business decisions.

Marketers interested in learning how to discover insights for a data-driven social strategy may register here for the webinar, “Data Never Lies: Build a Social Strategy with Stats to Back it Up” co-hosted by Rival IQ and PowerPost, which will take place on Thursday, August 24th, 2017, at 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern. Businesses looking to evaluate their social media performance more effectively may sign up for a free trial of Rival IQ at http://www.RivalIQ.com.

