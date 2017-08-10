We believe in the importance of professional certificates and are thrilled to offer students best-in-class preparation, taught by industry professionals, that allows them to advance their careers through this important designation offered by PMI.

The Fordham Real Estate Institute at Lincoln Center will co-host an information session with the Project Management Institute of NYC (PMINYC) on Tuesday, August 22 from 6:00-7:00 p.m. designed to help attendees prepare for the Project Management Profession (PMP®) Certification Exam. The guest speaker for the event will be Jeff Furman, PMP, a highly experienced I.T. Project Manager and Project Management Instructor. The event will take place at Fordham’s Lincoln Center campus, 113 West 60th Street, Room 305.

Designed for professionals seeking to explore the concepts of project management, the information session will focus on the project management knowledge areas and the various processes included in the PMP framework. The entire discussion will align with A Guide to the Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK® Guide) – Fifth Edition. To register, visit: my.pminyc.org/meetinginfo.php?id=308.

The information session will serve as a kick off to additional course offerings in project management. Fordham has plans to offer a PMP exam prep course in the fall, in addition to the seven professional real estate certificates courses already offered by the Real Estate Institute. The five-session course will help students learn to identify primary content areas and key project management concepts contained in the PMP examination. Topics covered will include the project management knowledge areas, processes, and best practices, as well as project planning and execution. The course begins on October 15 and will take place at Fordham’s Lincoln Center Campus. To register, visit http://www.fordham.edu/realestate.

“We are thrilled to be working with PMINYC and to offer a PMP exam prep course to project managers throughout the New York Metro area in the fall,” said Anthony R. Davidson, PhD, MBA, dean of Fordham’s School of Professional and Continuing Studies, which houses the Real Estate Institute. “We believe in the importance of professional certificates and are thrilled to offer students best-in-class preparation, taught by industry professionals, that allows them to advance their careers through this important designation offered by PMI.”

The PMP is recognized the world over as the gold standard in project management, and there are more than 750,000 certified project managers around the globe.

“PMINYC is very excited to continue our Academic Outreach relationship with Fordham University,” said Jérôme Bridgeman, PMP, Program Manager, Academic Outreach.

Fordham Real Estate Institute at Lincoln Center is an innovative, practical, and world-class professional certificate program based in the real estate capital of the world. Serving professionals and owners/investors of all stripes, the program has seven specialized tracks: Finance and Investment, Financial Modeling, Commercial Real Estate Credit Analysis, Real Estate Development, Construction Project Management, Commercial Property Management and Residential Property Management. Program curriculum is centered on real-world skill sets and taught by talented industry insiders. Flexibility and convenience are program hallmarks: classes can be taken in-person, online, and at various paces. For more information, visit http://www.fordham.edu/realestate.