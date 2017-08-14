Announcing Firecite.com: On-demand Support Services for Attorneys

Firecite.com is a new, online outsourcing platform designed specifically for attorneys. Attorneys can use the site to securely delegate projects to freelance law clerks, JDs, and paralegals. https://firecite.com

“We created Firecite so that attorneys can quickly and confidently outsource legal projects to the perfect provider when the need arises,” says Firecite co-founder Pete Castleberry. “Additionally, a legal market place requires a uniquely sophisticated group of providers. We achieve this by seeking out our own freelancers and being very selective about provider qualifications.”

To become a provider on Firecite, a freelancer has to be invited. Providers are hand-selected by the Firecite team and all provider applications are manually reviewed prior to approval.

“When an attorney posts a project on Firecite, she won’t have to sift through a large number of proposals from unqualified freelancers,” Castleberry says. “The high-quality group of freelancers on Firecite allows attorneys to outsource their projects quickly and with minimal effort.”

When attorneys post projects to the Firecite marketplace, their names are kept confidential until they select a provider for the project. Firecite provides options for flat-fee payment, hourly payment, and an ongoing work feature for projects that have no clear end date. For example, if an attorney wants to hire a paralegal for various projects for 10 hours per week, Firecite seamlessly accommodates this kind of open ended relationship.

After the project is posted, providers bid on the project. When a provider submits a bid, the attorney can review the provider's profile and credentials and privately message the provider if she would like additional information or work samples. All providers must execute project specific confidentiality agreements and certify knowledge and understanding of basic ethical rules prior to issuing proposals on a project.

Once the attorney selects a provider, the two are introduced via encrypted messaging.

Firecite allows attorneys and providers to share documents via a project management feature. All document uploads are also encrypted.

“We think attorneys will be really impressed with how easy it is to select a freelance provider and work with them through Firecite,” says Castleberry. “Firecite provides a user-friendly, secure solution for outsourcing legal projects.”

Check out a product tour at firecite.com: https://firecite.com/howitworks