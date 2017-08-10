Badgr Solar Eclipse Badge Whether you’re in the direct path of the eclipse or watching from afar, anyone in the world can earn Open Badges to commemorate their participation in this once-in-a-lifetime event. -- Wayne Skipper, CEO, Concentric Sky.

Badgr, the world’s leading open-source digital badging platform, is pleased to announce the gamification of the total solar eclipse on August 21, 2017. Anyone in the world can earn Solar Eclipse 2017 badges by visiting http://badgetheeclipse.com on the day of the eclipse.

“Whether you’re in the direct path of the eclipse or watching from afar, anyone in the world can earn Open Badges to commemorate their participation in this once-in-a-lifetime event,” said Wayne Skipper, CEO of Concentric Sky.

Participants can earn up to 4 eclipse-related badges:

Eclipse Day 2017: Check in to show your interest in the eclipse at any time on August 21st from anywhere in the world.

Eclipse: Check in on August 21st from a location where the eclipse is visible, at least partially.

Path of Totality: Check in on August 21st from within the geographical region where the eclipse will be total.

Total Eclipse: Check in from within the path of totality while under total eclipse.

When participants visit the website, Badgr will use their location to allow them to claim the appropriate badge. Participants can earn more than one badge.

The Open Badges standard upon which Badgr is based is seeing growing adoption around the world. Originally created by Mozilla with funding from the MacArthur Foundation, the Open Badges standard was supervised by the Badge Alliance until January 2017, when it was transferred to IMS Global Learning Consortium - an open-governance, member-based standards consortium that is committed to furthering the adoption, integration, and portability of digital badges to meet the needs of learners, educators, and employers.

Originally created to serve as the official reference implementation for Open Badges during Concentric Sky’s stewardship of the Badge Alliance in 2015, the Badgr project has grown into a key part of the technology infrastructure for hundreds of the world’s leading academic institutions. Learn more at: http://badgr.io

Concentric Sky is an award-winning software development firm founded in 2005. Our partners include a number of prominent organizations such as The World Bank, The United Nations, NASA, NSF and NIH, as well as major publishers such as Encyclopedia Britannica, National Geographic and Cengage Learning. Badgr is a registered trademark of Concentric Sky.