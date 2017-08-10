As the prevalence of addiction continues to rise and the deficit of quality treatment centers remains, we recognize the need for expansion to provide treatment resources across the country.

Lakeview Health, a leader in the treatment of substance use disorders, has begun renovations on a new treatment center in The Woodlands, TX, which is located just north of Houston. This will be the organization’s first Texas facility. Lakeview Health at The Woodlands will provide the same high-quality clinical care and welcoming ambiance as the primary facility in Jacksonville, FL.

“Opening a facility in Texas is the first step in providing excellent services to areas in need of access to care,” said Brian Potts, operating partner of The Riverside Company, which acquired Lakeview Health in December 2016. “Riverside was excited to partner with Lakeview last year because of the first-rate clinical program, facilities and staff. We are looking forward to expanding Lakeview’s high level of care to additional markets.”

The greater Houston metropolitan area currently offers few treatment options for those who suffer from addiction and psychiatric disorders. Additionally, Houston has been identified as one of the fastest growing populations in the U.S. due in part to the number of Fortune 500 companies and larger organizations both established and entering the marketplace. The suburbs around Houston, such as Conroe, just a few miles north of Lakeview Health’s new The Woodlands facility, grew 7.8% between 2015 and 2016.

“With a growing population and few addiction treatment options in Montgomery County and the surrounding area, this new location offers another option for individuals in need of intensive treatment,” said Roy M. Serpa, CEO of Lakeview Health. “With the addition of the Texas center, we can help patients change their life’s direction toward a life in recovery. As the prevalence of addiction continues to rise and the deficit of quality treatment centers remains, we recognize the need for expansion to provide treatment resources across the country.”

Lakeview Health’s Texas facility will offer partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient mixed gender programs, with day and evening treatment options available. The center will be open seven days a week and will provide meals in their onsite dining room. In addition, they will provide transportation from sober living facilities in the area.

Lakeview Health’s new 10,727 square foot location is expected to be completed and fully operational in December of 2017. It will be staffed by some of the most highly regarded clinicians in the field of addiction treatment.

“We are excited to expand our services to those in need and partner with the Houston community,” Serpa stated.

A grand opening is being planned for January 2018. Lakeview is currently accepting applications for a variety of positions, which can be found at http://www.lakeviewhealth.com/about-us/careers/.

About Lakeview Health

Lakeview Health, located in Jacksonville, FL, serves individuals with addiction and psychiatric disorders. Staff offer an integrative health approach that addresses the medical, psychological, physical and spiritual aspects of recovery. Their gender-responsive programs host unique treatment features that cater to women and men independently. They provide a continuum of care, allowing patients to move successfully toward a life in recovery. To learn more, visit http://www.LakeviewHealth.com