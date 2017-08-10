“Valley has significantly helped overcome the great emotional, physical and financial burdens on patients, healthcare organizations, and caregivers attributed to chronic diseases.” -Laura Martyn, Clinical Manager for the Specialty Team at Valley Home Care

Valley Home Care, part of Valley Health System in New Jersey, continues to be at the forefront of cardiac and chronic disease management. For the six months ended June 30, 2017, Valley Home Care achieved a readmission rate of 8.2% over 416 high-risk patients. This number far surpasses both the New Jersey state readmission rate benchmark of 16.9% and the national benchmark of 16.7%1.

Managing heart failure and poly-chronic patients can be a daunting task for both the clinicians and the patients. The team at Valley Home Care continues to deliver remarkable results by incorporating advanced telehealth technologies that have are fundamentally changed the way in which patient care is delivered. Their telehealth solution, from HRS, combines cutting edge software, mobile apps and Bluetooth® biometric monitoring, to deliver an incredibly effective and easy to use experience for patients, caregivers, and clinicians, as evidenced across the 416 patients using the system in the first six months of the year.

“Valley has significantly helped overcome the great emotional, physical and financial burdens on patients, healthcare organizations, and caregivers attributed to chronic diseases,” said Laura Martyn, Clinical Manager for the Specialty Team at Valley Home Care. “Our team provides the highest quality care which is clearly reflected in our low readmission rates. Our clinical processes combined with the HRS telemonitoring platform makes for a phenomenal experience for all involved.”

In the cardiac program, patients are provided with 4G tablets embedded with the HRS software. The software is customized for each patient with disease-specific tools including medication management, educational videos, teach-back quizzes, video visits, daily symptom surveys, biometric monitoring and more. The data, communication tools, and educational information allows clinicians to provide real-time case management and supports the patient and their family caregivers to be more active in care plan adherence.

“The team at Valley Home Care are doing such and amazing job of caring for their patients as evidenced by the great results,” stated Jarrett Bauer, CEO of HRS. “Their team is a great model for cardiac care and chronic condition management for all of healthcare to follow.”

1. New Jersey and National readmission rate benchmark from the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services, Home Health Compare Data Sets, July 2017

For more information on Valley Home Care’s Telemanagement program is available for patients receiving services through Valley Home Care, and is covered by most insurance plans. Call 201-291-6000 or visit http://www.valleyhealth.com/valleyhomecare_default.aspx.

For information on HRS, call (347)699-6HRS or visit http://www.healthrecoverysolutions.com.