NovuHealth has released a new case study revealing the key to improving CAHPS and HOS scores for Medicare plans.

NovuHealth is the industry’s leading consumer engagement and behavior change platform, specializing in customized solutions for government-sponsored plans ready to adopt a consumer-centric approach. The case study, downloadable from NovuHealth’s website here, details how NovuHealth’s engagement programs help plans build better relationships with members and, at the same time, improve CAHPS and HOS scores.

“Engagement is essential to building satisfaction and trust with a member,” said Jordan Mauer, NovuHealth EVP of Marketing and Engagement. “The new economic reality of value-based performance means that health plans must continue to meet and exceed consumer expectations—delivering high-quality care and unmatched member experience.”

Inspired by the best consumer loyalty programs, NovuHealth’s engagement programs share the common characteristics of companies with highly positive brand perceptions—they’re rewarding, easy-to-use, and personalized to the individual consumer. This kind of consumer experience builds trust and satisfaction over time—resulting in healthier, happier, more-engaged members.

And an engaged member who has frequent, positive interactions with their plan is far more likely to express satisfaction on a survey, stay loyal to their plan, and even recommend it to others.

