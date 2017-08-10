PureClean Performance Products Now Available on Jet.com

“We are excited to work with PureClean Performance to continue growing their brand and helping fitness and wellness enthusiasts everywhere to get the most out of their workouts,” said Brian Gould, VP of Retail Operations at NPI.

PureClean Performance, a company known for creating its beet-infused sports performance chews known as BEET’Ums, announced its products are now available for purchase on Jet.com, a fast-growing online retailer that has become particularly popular for its selection of nutritional products.

Beets are an outstanding source of nitric oxide, a molecule that enhances the body’s oxygen delivery system for optimal results while training, racing and recovering. BEET’Ums are physician formulated and athlete endorsed with honest, pure ingredients and outstanding results.

“We are thrilled to bring our BEET’Ums to Jet.com,” said Rick Cohen, M.D. “Jet.com has exploded in popularity over the last several years, and many people with a keen interest in nutritional products have taken to using it to find new and exciting supplements and food items to add to their everyday routines. We look forward to reaching out to more people than ever before with our products.”

BEET’Ums are made from premium quality, nutrient-rich beets that are then juiced, fermented and dried at low temperatures to ensure the maximum potency. This process results in a beet juice powder that has four times the nitric oxide potency of regular beets. The beet powder is then enhanced with super foods such as organic dark cocoa and pomegranate concentrates, pine bark extracts, green tea and grape seed.

When dissolved in the mouth, the nitrate of the beets reacts with saliva and various bacteria to produce nitric oxide. Consuming the product in the chewable form of BEET’Ums naturally extends its time in the mouth so more nitric oxide can be created. Oral delivery improves the uptake of nitrates in the body by up to 10 times standard amounts.

PureClean Performance has teamed up with Nutritional Products International (NPI) to expand its brand’s reach. NPI is a company dedicated to the marketing and distribution of a wide variety of nutritional products on an international level.

“We are excited to work with PureClean Performance to continue growing their brand and helping fitness and wellness enthusiasts everywhere to get the most out of their workouts,” said Brian Gould, VP of Retail Operations at NPI.

For more information about PureClean Performance, visit http://www.purecleanperformance.com.