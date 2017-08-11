nablet Adds JPEG 2000 Support to MXF SDK

nablet, a leading provider of media processing technologies, announced today that it has added JPEG 2000 support to its popular MXF SDK. The Software Development Kit is a multiplatform set of tools providing MXF functionality with the most widely used video formats.

“We are proud to add J2K support, which has been requested by numerous industry leading clients,” said nablet CEO Muzaffer Beygirci. “JPEG 2000 continues to gain popularity in digital cinema and makes its way to broadcasting and post production, and this is just another way we can expand the MXF SDK’s comprehensive feature set.”

nablet offers a variety of MXF tools with exceptional processing speed, quality and versatility. Those tools work hand-in-hand with nablet’s renowned codecs.

Products using the nablet MXF SDK include Minnetonka ACRA, VIZRT MXF Plug-in for Final Cut, IBM AREMA MXF Plugin, nablet plugins for Avid Media Access, nablet MXF Explorer, ScreenMux, and many more.

nablet has also released an IMF (Interoperable Master Format) SDK, a perfect companion to its MXF components.

The nablet MXF SDK is available for Windows, macOS and Linux.

Additional information is available at http://www.nablet.com/mxf-sdk, or by contacting info(at)nablet(dot)com. nablet will be exhibiting at the IBC Show, September 15-19 in Amsterdam, in booth A79.

About nablet

nablet is a premiere provider of streaming, codec, muxing, and transcoding solutions for the broadcast and entertainment markets. The company’s specialties include content analysis, image processing, automated metadata creation, and MXF and IMF technologies. nablet offers SDKs that integrate seamlessly into reliable, turnkey broadcast solutions. Additional information is available at http://www.nablet.com.