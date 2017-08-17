Worldwide Supply Announces Northern European Business Expansion

Worldwide Supply B.V. Logo We save companies a tremendous amount of money; that’s the bottom line. Whether it’s hardware or services we are confident that we’ll provide a solution with a significant cost savings; while providing 7x24 network support.

Worldwide Supply, the leader in global networking hardware and services solutions, has announced an expansion of their network infrastructure hardware supply, network maintenance and field services business into Northern Europe. The expansion into Northern Europe was driven by the growing demand from network operators across Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to save significant costs on networking equipment and services.

“The Northern European market has been experiencing tremendous growth as a result of operators trying to keep up with the demands of today’s high speed data needs,” stated Jay VanOrden, CEO of Worldwide Supply. “We’re excited about expanding our business reach into this region. We’ve been included on Inc. Magazine’s fasting-growing private companies list for several years now in the United States, and we’re looking forward to continuing our success overseas. We save companies a tremendous amount of money; that’s the bottom line. Whether it’s hardware or services we are confident that we’ll provide a solution with a significant cost savings; while providing 7x24 network support from one of our 400 global service centers.”

Worldwide Supply’s Core Focus Areas:



CMTS / Broadband

Core Routing & Switching / Backbone IP Network

Optical Transport / CWDM / DWDM

Edge Network / Metro Ethernet / Mobile Backhaul

Customer Premises / Subscriber Carrier / FTTx / DSLAM

Residential & Business Service Delivery

Learn more about the full capabilities of Worldwide Supply at: http://www.worldwidesupply.net/NorthernEurope

About Worldwide Supply

Worldwide Supply is the global leader in networking hardware and services solutions with an expertise in the data, wireless and wireline technology sector.

Headquartered in northern New Jersey, with offices in California, Finland (Europe), Hawaii, Massachusetts, Mexico, New York, Netherlands (Europe), North Carolina and Texas, Worldwide Supply provides products, asset management programs, technical services and third party maintenance to clients globally.

Worldwide Supply backs the products it sells with an industry-leading lifetime warranty and offers products from major manufacturers like Cisco, Juniper, Arris, Alcatel-Lucent, Ericsson, Nokia and more.

Worldwide Supply is TL 9000 and 9001:2008 certified.

For additional information on this topic, about Worldwide Supply or to schedule an interview with Worldwide Supply CEO, Jay VanOrden, please contact Marc Ziccardi at 00 +1 973-823-6412 or via email at marketing(at)worldwidesupply(dot)net. http://www.worldwidesupply.net