FirstService Residential, New York’s leading property management company, announced that the firm was selected to serve as property manager for 40 condominium, cooperative and rental buildings in New York City during the first six months of 2017. Clients range from newly-constructed, ultra-luxury condominiums to pre-war cooperatives and boutique rental properties.

“We are pleased to have been chosen to manage such a diverse collection of buildings and close the first half of the year on such a strong note,” said Dan Wurtzel, president, FirstService Residential New York. “Adding 40 new properties to our portfolio is a testament to FirstService Residential’s commitment to continuously add value, while delivering an outstanding lifestyle experience with a personal touch, to each and every resident served by our talented team of management professionals.”

FirstService Residential and its leadership team have been a part of New York City’s property management industry for 30 years. The company’s resources and capabilities enable it to offer exclusive financial, insurance, energy and other programs that deliver real value to a property’s bottom line.

The properties added to its portfolio include the following:

MANHATTAN

34 West 17th Street Condominium

69 East 125th Street

101 Wall Street Condominium

151 East 78th Street

212 Fifth Avenue Condominium

221 West 77th Street

225 Rector Place

The Shephard, 275 West 10th Street Condominium

385 First Avenue Condominium

389 East 89th Street Condominium

443 Greenwich Street Condominium

604 West 178th Street

Collect Pond House, 366 Broadway

The 15 East 11 Condominium, 15 East 11 Street

The Beekman Residences Condominium, 5 Beekman Street

The Inkwell Condominium, 520 West 45th Street

The Sorting House Condominium, 318-322 West 52nd Street

Two Ten West 77 Condominium, 210 West 77th Street

BROOKLYN

51 Jay Street Condominium

500 Waverly Condominium, 500 Waverly Place

The 610 Warren Street Condominium, 610 Warren Street

781 Metropolitan Avenue

1209 DeKalb Avenue

Atlantic Yards, 461 Dean Street

Contello Towers, 2015 Shore Parkway and 2740 Cropsey Avenue

Oceana Condominium No. Twelve, 55 Oceana Drive East

Oceana Condominium No. 50, 50 Oceana Drive West

One Brooklyn Bridge Park Condominium, 360 Furman Street

The 190 South 1st Street Condominium

The 251 First Street Condominium, 251 First Street

The Boerum Condominium, 265 State Street

The Nevins Condominium, 319 Schermerhorn Street

The Williamsberry Condominium, 338 Berry Street and 79 South 5th Street

QUEENS

41-28/41-34 55th Street

83-55 Austin Street

Balfour Owners Corp., 112-20 72nd Drive

Flushing Commons, 138-35 39th Avenue and 38-18 Union Street

Illinois Owners Inc., 67-25 Clyde Street

Sunnyside Bliss Condominium, 43-33 48th Street

The Penelope Condominium, 61-03/61-05 39th Avenue

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is North America's largest manager of residential communities and the preferred partner of HOAs, community associations and strata corporations in the U.S. and Canada. FirstService Residential's managed communities include low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives, single-family homes, master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities, and rental and commercial properties.

With an unmatched combination of deep industry experience, local market expertise and personalized attention, FirstService Residential delivers proven solutions and exceptional service that add value, enhance lifestyles and make a difference, every day, for every resident and community it manages. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation, a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit http://www.fsresidential.com.