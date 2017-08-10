New York, New York (PRWEB) August 09, 2017
FirstService Residential, New York’s leading property management company, announced that the firm was selected to serve as property manager for 40 condominium, cooperative and rental buildings in New York City during the first six months of 2017. Clients range from newly-constructed, ultra-luxury condominiums to pre-war cooperatives and boutique rental properties.
“We are pleased to have been chosen to manage such a diverse collection of buildings and close the first half of the year on such a strong note,” said Dan Wurtzel, president, FirstService Residential New York. “Adding 40 new properties to our portfolio is a testament to FirstService Residential’s commitment to continuously add value, while delivering an outstanding lifestyle experience with a personal touch, to each and every resident served by our talented team of management professionals.”
FirstService Residential and its leadership team have been a part of New York City’s property management industry for 30 years. The company’s resources and capabilities enable it to offer exclusive financial, insurance, energy and other programs that deliver real value to a property’s bottom line.
The properties added to its portfolio include the following:
MANHATTAN
34 West 17th Street Condominium
69 East 125th Street
101 Wall Street Condominium
151 East 78th Street
212 Fifth Avenue Condominium
221 West 77th Street
225 Rector Place
The Shephard, 275 West 10th Street Condominium
385 First Avenue Condominium
389 East 89th Street Condominium
443 Greenwich Street Condominium
604 West 178th Street
Collect Pond House, 366 Broadway
The 15 East 11 Condominium, 15 East 11 Street
The Beekman Residences Condominium, 5 Beekman Street
The Inkwell Condominium, 520 West 45th Street
The Sorting House Condominium, 318-322 West 52nd Street
Two Ten West 77 Condominium, 210 West 77th Street
BROOKLYN
51 Jay Street Condominium
500 Waverly Condominium, 500 Waverly Place
The 610 Warren Street Condominium, 610 Warren Street
781 Metropolitan Avenue
1209 DeKalb Avenue
Atlantic Yards, 461 Dean Street
Contello Towers, 2015 Shore Parkway and 2740 Cropsey Avenue
Oceana Condominium No. Twelve, 55 Oceana Drive East
Oceana Condominium No. 50, 50 Oceana Drive West
One Brooklyn Bridge Park Condominium, 360 Furman Street
The 190 South 1st Street Condominium
The 251 First Street Condominium, 251 First Street
The Boerum Condominium, 265 State Street
The Nevins Condominium, 319 Schermerhorn Street
The Williamsberry Condominium, 338 Berry Street and 79 South 5th Street
QUEENS
41-28/41-34 55th Street
83-55 Austin Street
Balfour Owners Corp., 112-20 72nd Drive
Flushing Commons, 138-35 39th Avenue and 38-18 Union Street
Illinois Owners Inc., 67-25 Clyde Street
Sunnyside Bliss Condominium, 43-33 48th Street
The Penelope Condominium, 61-03/61-05 39th Avenue
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is North America's largest manager of residential communities and the preferred partner of HOAs, community associations and strata corporations in the U.S. and Canada. FirstService Residential's managed communities include low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives, single-family homes, master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities, and rental and commercial properties.
With an unmatched combination of deep industry experience, local market expertise and personalized attention, FirstService Residential delivers proven solutions and exceptional service that add value, enhance lifestyles and make a difference, every day, for every resident and community it manages. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation, a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit http://www.fsresidential.com.