How The Travel Industry Is Teaming Up For Innovation

Voyager HQ, a first-of-its-kind startup club connecting founders with investors, mentors, and corporate partners in the travel, tourism, and hospitality industry, announced today their strategic alliance with Amadeus for Startups, a dedicated program established by the North America operations of global travel technology company, Amadeus.

Through this new alliance, Amadeus will provide Voyager with access to Amadeus’ tenured team of travel experts and best-in-class technology solutions, and will also participate in industry training workshops and educational seminars co-hosted by the two organizations.

Voyager HQ, an initiative backed by the Founder of Fareportal and CheapOair, Sam S. Jain, offers startup founders both a global community of resources and a landing pad in NYC known as "The Voyager Clubhouse." It hosts networking events, roundtable discussions, and provides a place for the brightest minds in the travel industry to work, connect, and create the future of travel.

“The Voyager Clubhouse is a welcoming environment where serious founders of all stages in their development sit right next to enterprise partners and investors. It is a tangible representation of our mission to connect the travel industry,” said Andrew Stein, Executive Director of Voyager HQ.

Since its launch two years ago, Amadeus For Startups has successfully taken an active, non-traditional approach to helping travel startups by equipping emerging travel companies primarily in the US and Canada with industry leading technology, expertise and consultative support.

“Teaming up with Voyager is such a natural fit for us,” said Kerri Zeil, Head of Amadeus for Startups. “Amadeus has been innovating with Fareportal, which is deeply tied to Voyager and its mission, for a long time, which has helped strengthen this partnership. Both of our organizations are keenly focused on assisting travel technologists and entrepreneurs, and doing everything we can to help these emerging companies succeed,” said Zeil.

According to Bharath Krishnamoorthy, the Co-Founder of BusBot and a current Voyager member, “Voyager is so much more than an office space. The community they've built has quickly become one of the most valuable resources at our company's disposal. The incredibly warm intro we received from the Voyager HQ team helped us land a spot in the Amadeus for Startups Program, which in turn gave us access to resources, mentorship, and introductions to influential people and companies I'd never imagined I'd meet.”

About Voyager HQ

Voyager is the club for travel innovators. Connecting startup founders, corporate partners, and investors in the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries, Voyager HQ empowers innovation in the form of a clubhouse workspace in NYC, industry knowledge, and a global membership bringing the travel community together. Join the Voyager HQ club by visiting http://voyagerhq.com/join-voyager/

About Amadeus

Amadeus is a leading provider of advanced technology solutions for the global travel industry. Customer groups include travel providers (e.g. airlines, hotels, rail and ferry operators, etc.), travel sellers (travel agencies and websites), and travel buyers (corporations and travel management companies).

The Amadeus group employs around 15,000 people worldwide, across central sites in Madrid (corporate headquarters), Nice (development) and Erding (operations), as well as over 70 local Amadeus Commercial Organizations globally and has a presence in more than 190 countries.

For more information about joining the Amadeus for Startups program, please visit http://www.amadeus.com/amadeusforstartups.

About Fareportal

Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 450 airlines, 1 million hotels, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and OneTravel, Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yielding international travel and add-on ancillaries.