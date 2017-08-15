CICTotal Manager™ Releases Property Management App for IOS and Android

CICTotal Manager™ property management software app Whether you utilize the new app or bookmark the login website, we want to insure that all of our clients are able to productively and efficiently access the property information they need.

Contemporary Information Corporation™ (CIC™), the nation’s leading provider of resident and employment screening since 1986, has released a brand new mobile app for their cloud-based property management software, CICTotal Manager™. Alongside recent enhancements like their automatic owner reports and enhanced renter payment options, the U.S. based firm has streamlined the login process with their new mobile app.

Available on both Android and IOS, the new property management app empowers rental companies and their staff with the ability to access property information on the go. While the software is mobile-responsive and can be accessed on a simple web browser on a computer, tablet, or cell phone, CIC™ aims to streamline the process with their mobile app.

“We understand that not everyone works in the same way. Whether you utilize the new app or bookmark the login website, we want to insure that all of our clients are able to productively and efficiently access the property information they need to successfully fill vacancies and maintain the property,” said Sabrina Bower, President of CIC™.

After a quick download, users will be able to log into their account and access property information (which varies based on user controls). They will also have access to informational videos about the software, articles announcing new updates and rental legislation, and CICTotal Manager™’s contact information.

Within their subscription-based property management software users will be able to take advantage of the software’s unique features, like mass resident text messaging, budgeting, marketing analytics and more. A CICTotal Manager™ subscription is only $1 per unit per month (200 unit minimum) and is integrated with Contemporary Information Corporation’s (CIC™) award winning tenant screening at a discounted rate of $14.95 per applicant. The company is also offering a free 30-day trial with zero setup fees for a limited time.

Users are welcome to download the app within Google Play or the App Store for free.