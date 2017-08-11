Chapman Associates Announces Acquisition of Digital Marketing Agency

Chapman Associates has announced it has successfully advised on CI&T's acquisition of Comrade, a strategy and customer experience design agency, headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. The acquisition combines CI&T’s lean digital transformation and high quality execution with Comrade’s strategy and design expertise to quickly and efficiently deliver high quality products and experiences people love.

Founded in Brazil more than 20 years ago, global digital solutions provider CI&T is a pioneer in design thinking, lean methodologies and advanced technology and has received many prestigious awards. They have developed long-term relationships with major U.S. clients and have a team of 2,500 business strategists on five continents. Founded in 2006, Comrade partners with clients in technology, healthcare, financial services, and non-profit to improve customer engagement and bring new innovations to market quickly.

Bruno Guicardi, President and Co-founder, CI&T stated: “The acquisition of Comrade will allow us to offer the most complete end-to-end customer experiences possible."

“We chose CI&T because we share common values and have amazing cultures built on long-term relationships with clients, employees and partners," added Thelton McMillian, Founder and CEO, Comrade.

“This is the latest in a series of high profile transactions in the digital marketing transformation space, driven by the convergence of multiple disciplines from the technology back end to the creative, customer experience front end. The cross border aspect of those transactions, which include Accenture’s acquisition of German digital marketing agency SinnerSchrader and many others, underlines the need to be local in a global world,” commented Cristian Anastasiu, Chapman Associates Managing Director who advised on the transaction. “It was very rewarding to work with both teams from CI&T and Comrade and we wish them best of luck on their exciting journey.”

“We are thankful to Cristian and the team at Chapman who worked with us throughout the process and recognized early on the great fit and potential synergies between our companies,” said Guicardi and McMillian.

Chapman Associates is one of the most respected middle market Mergers and Acquisitions firms focusing on technology and other select verticals, including SaaS, digital marketing and others. Buyers and sellers have trusted Chapman Associates® since 1954. During that time, Chapman has successfully sold over 2,300 companies worth billions of dollars.

To learn more about Chapman Associates please contact Cristian Anastasiu, ca(at)chapman-usa(dot)com, 312.423.7810