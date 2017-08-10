CADLearning Building Content Manager, Jason Boehning, presenting at Autodesk University Las Vegas 2016 What we do is the very heart of what AU is—learning and growing professionally, gaining new skills and improving existing ones, and exploring the future of making things. - Matt Murphy, Senior Director of Product Strategy

4D Technologies, a leading developer of innovative content delivery and in-application support tools, is pleased to announce that eight members of its CADLearning content development team will be presenting product sessions and hands-on labs at Autodesk University Las Vegas (AU Las Vegas), the world’s largest gathering of Autodesk users. With eight speakers presenting eighteen sessions, 4D is sending more speakers to AU Las Vegas than any other Autodesk Authorized Publisher, further cementing its position as the leading creator of Autodesk learning content.

“This year, over 40,000 votes were cast by the Autodesk user community to determine the content of this year’s conference tracks,” says 4D Senior Director of Product Strategy, Matt Murphy. “It should come as no surprise that this community selected such a large number of sessions authored by the CADLearning team. Our content creators improve performance and productivity with practical solutions to industry problems every day. What we do is the very heart of what AU is—learning and growing professionally, gaining new skills and improving existing ones, and exploring the future of making things.”

AU Las Vegas takes place November 14-16, 2017, at The Venetian in Las Vegas, NV. Registration for the event is open now. The following is the full slate of sessions being presented by CADLearning content creators:

AE122846 – Drones, Cameras, and Fusion 360! Oh, Maya!

AS123243 – 30 Revit Productivity Enhancements You've Missed!

AS124016 – Rendering Compelling Photographic Scenes Using Revit, 3ds Max 2018, and Arnold

BLD122445 – AutoCAD versus Revit – Common Annotation Tips and Tricks

BLD123767 – Advance Steel and Revit – A Seamless Workflow

CI121344 – The Pressure of Content Catalog Editor – How To Create Parts in CCE for Civil 3D

CI121345-L – Planes, Trains & Automobiles with Vehicle Tracking – How to use Vehicle Tracking

CI123034 – Inventing the Civil World – Inventor for Civil 3D and InfraWorks Users

CP124007 – 3D Printing and Prototype Development with Fusion 360

ES122419 – Taking Your Data into the Cloud: Introducing the Revit P&D Modeler

ES122429-L – Perfecting the System for Revit

ES122794 – Managing BIM Projects Without Going CRAZY

ES123088-L – Dynamo DesignScript for MEP

ES123225 – Increasing the Parametric-ness of MEP Designs (Dynamo Included)

ES123269-R – An Open Discussion on Current MEP Workflows in Revit

FTV124011-L – The Mechanics of Motion Automation in 3ds Max 2018

MFG123764 – 3D Modeling in AutoCAD

MSF123198-L – MEP Analytics with Dynamo

