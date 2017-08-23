Designing Big in Small Spaces We want to spark more conversations and ideas for getting the most out of a compact space.

Savvy Home Store, the popular furniture retailer, released an infographic depicting professional interior design tips and tricks for small spaces. Most people wonder if living in micro spaces is even feasible. The simple answer is yes – if you have the right approach.

To see the full post & infographic visit: Designing Big in Small Spaces.

The key to living well in a small area is making the most of your space. Many small spaces are studio-style, which means you’ll have multi-purpose spaces. The average studio apartment is 500 square feet or less, which means you must maximize your use of space as much as possible.

Max Alcabes at Savvy Home Store had this to say about creating the infographic, "We put this graphic together to give some inspiration to folks living in (or moving to) smaller living spaces. We want to spark more conversations and ideas for getting the most out of a compact space."

Small spaces can offer affordability and flexibility. They save on utility costs and give people more options with their living arrangements. But, affordability doesn't have to mean sacrifice when it comes to style. That's why this infographic delves into each section of a small living space with tips on how to maximize the use of the space and make it appear as large as possible.

