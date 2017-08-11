Car Wars Sponsors DealerFire Academy in San Diego

Car Wars is excited to announce its sponsorship of DealerFire Academy. During the event, Car Wars will be sharing insight into effective digital marketing practices and call conversions.

DealerFire Academy is a one-day digital marketing event revolving around education on website building, content marketing, paid advertising, and video advertising within the automotive industry.

The event, put on by DealerSocket, will feature several workshops and is set for August 15 at The Pendry San Diego in San Diego, California.

Being the preferred call tracking and marketing analytics provider for more than 10,000 automotive dealerships in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico, Car Wars’ workshop will help make sure your digital ads are actually working.

Car Wars’ own Cassie Broemmer, Executive Vice President of Business Development, is the expert in maximizing DNI (Dynamic Number Insertion) use to help with call-to-appointment conversions.

Broemmer will explain the correlation between phone calls and sales opportunities. Additionally, dealers will learn how to establish or refine their phone skills with the staple Car Wars metric: CRISP. CRISP is featured throughout Car Wars’ reporting. You can’t open a single report in the platform without being reminded of CRISP; that’s intentional. The performance metric helps those who handle the phone daily focus directly on connecting callers, requesting and setting firm appointments, and having live conversations on their outbound calls.

“I am excited to help dealers perform even better by sharing with them exactly which digital ads are most effective and which aren’t bringing in the best opportunities,” said Broemmer. “Dynamic number insertion shows you not only how many calls you get, but how many calls were opportunities, and ultimately if your goal was hit: setting that firm appointment.”

The event starts at 10 a.m. and lasts until 7 p.m. DealerSocket will provide food and drinks, as well as company swag.

To register for DealerFire Academy in San Diego, please visit https://dealersocket.com/sd-event.

About Car Wars

Car Wars, based in Dallas, Texas, is the premier call tracking provider for more than 10,000 automotive dealerships. Their team of 100,000 human reviewers track and record every inbound and outbound call at a dealership. The platform provides insight into how every call is handled, alerts dealers when a missed opportunity needs attention and helps stores improve phone performance.

Dealers turn to Car Wars when they’re overwhelmed by the phone. Car Wars fosters a thriving phone culture centered around accountability and converts more phone calls into appointments.

Contact Info

Mike Haeg

Carwars.com

214-613-1170

mike(at)carwars(dot)com

1505 Federal St.

Suite 200

Dallas TX 75201