TextRecruit, the leading two-way text messaging provider for employers, has announced a strategic partnership with Avature that will enable recruiting teams around the world to leverage its messaging solutions to engage with candidates when using Avature ATS.

“Avature has become a leader because of their focus on business-driven solutions that are flexible and socially-oriented,” said Erik Kostelnik, co-founder and CEO of TextRecruit. “Our partnership aligns strongly with their overall approach, and will have an immediate impact on customers by increasing candidate response rates, accelerating recruitment, and shortening time-to-hire.”

As a result of the partnership, Avature and TextRecruit will each join their respective partner networks and offer an integration that will help recruiters:

● Improve candidate communication by increasing response rates and open rates, and accelerating time-to-respond;

● Personalize and automate text messages to assist in sourcing, recruiting, interview management, campus recruiting and onboarding; and

● Assist with compliance by preventing messaging to candidates who have opted-out of receiving text message communications.

"Avature is excited to welcome TextRecruit to its network of best-in-class partners,” said Dimitri Boylan, CEO of Avature. "This integration will enable our customers to leverage the power of smart automation when communicating with candidates via SMS, streamlining data collection, and saving recruiters time and effort."

About TextRecruit: TextRecruit is a candidate engagement platform that leverages text message, live chat and artificial intelligence to help companies hire better people, faster. Powered by analytics, personalization, campaigns, and integrations, this is the most effective engagement software for recruiting and HR on the planet. Whole Foods, UPS, Kindred Healthcare and hundreds of other companies trust TextRecruit to get the talent they need. For more information, follow us at @TextRecruit or visit us at http://www.textrecruit.com.

About Avature: Avature is a highly configurable enterprise SaaS platform for Talent Acquisition and Talent Management, and the leading provider of CRM technology for recruiting globally. Founded by Dimitri Boylan, co-founder and former CEO of HotJobs.com, Avature brings consumer-web technology and innovation to the HCM software market. Avature provides a full suite of solutions for strategic HR including shared services sourcing, applicant tracking, campus & events recruiting, employee referrals, social onboarding, branded employee engagement, internal mobility, and performance management. Avature has 101 of the Fortune 500 as customers, and is used in 90 countries and 17 languages. Avature delivers its services from data centers in the US, Europe, and Asia, and has offices in Buenos Aires, London, Madrid, Melbourne, Munich, New York, and Shenzhen. http://www.avature.net @Avature.

