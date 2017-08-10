A nonprofit with nearly 50 years service in the community. We want to welcome Jim. Given his expertise, energy, and high level of commitment, we are delighted to have him on our team. - Helene Raynaud, President & CEO, Guidewell Financial Solutions

James B. Craig has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at nonprofit Guidewell Financial Solutions(a.k.a. Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Maryland and Delaware, Inc.). Craig joins the agency with more than 23 years’ experience working in the financial counseling sector. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer at Clearpoint Credit Counseling Solutions.

As COO at Clearpoint, Craig instituted quality assurance measures and incentives that resulted in a customer satisfaction rating of nearly 95 percent. He worked with national and referral sources to generate a significant flow of previously unrealized referrals and drove vertical integration of the agency’s operating systems. Over a five-year period, he also led the agency’s effort to increase employee productivity and manage cultural change through seven mergers and acquisitions.

Craig says, “The past few years, our industry has been marked by many consolidations. With this change comes the need for continued efficiencies and effectiveness – doing more with less. It helps when each of us is able to wear multiple hats.”

At Guidewell Financial, Craig will be responsible for the agency’s Counseling, Client Services, IT, and Data Analytics departments as well as Creditor Relations and New Product Development. He welcomes this new role, noting, “We are already finding efficiencies, and are looking for innovative ways to make our jobs easier and our operations more effective.”

Asked what he hopes to accomplish in the coming year, he says, “When I look back, I want to see even better financials, happier employees, and more satisfied clients. I want industry partners to recognize Guidewell Financial’s excellence and to be more motivated than ever to do business with us.”

Guidewell Financial President and CEO Helene Raynaud says, “We want to welcome Jim. Given his expertise, energy, and high level of commitment, we are delighted to have him on our team.”

To learn more about Guidewell Financial’s services and programs, visit the agency’s website or call 1-800-642-2227 to set up an appointment for financial or housing counseling or education.

Guidewell Financial Solutions (also known as Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Maryland and Delaware) is an accredited 501(c)(3) nonprofit agency that helps stabilize communities by creating hope and promoting economic self-sufficiency to individuals and families through financial education and counseling. Maryland License #14-01 / Delaware License #07-01