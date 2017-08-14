Monica Bonin Named CEO and Partner of Onyx Automotive

Onyx Automotive (dba Tuff Stuff and Truck and Winch) today announced that Monica Bonin has joined the company as its new CEO and Partner. In this role, Ms. Bonin will be focusing her efforts on the operations, systems and growth of the company and its three divisions.

A leader in the automotive industry, Ms. Bonin served as director of customer experience for Transamerican Wholesale in Compton, Calif. where she oversaw the wholesale sales team responsible for supporting online retailer sales, fulfillment, and customers such as Amazon, AutoAnything, and US Auto Parts. She served in similar roles for companies such as RealTruck and AutoAnything, earning the Circle of Excellence Award for 2007 and 2008.

“I am super excited to lead the Onyx Automotive team,” stated Ms. Bonin. “I know that the company has the right mix of talent and am looking forward to helping propel the company and its many niche divisions to becoming one of the industry’s most innovative and profitable companies in this huge aftermarket automotive space.”

About Onyx Automotive

Founded in 2016 by two guys that have a passion in optimizing the customer e-com experience and providing top of the line products at unbeatable prices, Onyx Automotive is one of the largest marketers and distributors of off road and Jeep® aftermarket specialty automotive parts sold throughout the world. Its divisions include Tuff Stuff, Truck and Winch, and its newest division, Tuff Stuff Overland. Onyx Automotive holds multiple trademarks protecting its intellectual property built over a decade of business.

Tuff Stuff is one of the leaders in off-road 4x4 recovery gear, Jeep aftermarket accessories and pre-runner equipment. This division was started by a passionate family of employees that “LOVE” off-road adventures. Thus, the division provides exclusive and exciting products for the Jeep aftermarket. Tuff Stuff products were born out of demand for quality off-road recovery gear, lighting, winches, bumpers, and accessories for Jeeps at affordable prices. Tuff Stuff has been racing off-road for over 5 years in iconic races like the Baja 500, Mint 400 and racing with association like SCORE and BITD. The primary reason was to test and develop products under the hardest conditions, and there is no harder test than one of these races.

With decades of experience in e-com structure and marketing, the company’s exciting E-commerce site, truckandwinch.com is one of the best designed sites for customer retention and sales.

Onyx Automotive’s newest division, Tuff Stuff Overland, places an emphasis on long haul camping products. Ms. Bonin will expand this division adding thousands of products to the offerings in the next year to come.

“It is not easy creating systems that flawlessly integrate with each other allowing the company to oversee the process rather than try and manually run the customer experience,” said Ms. Bonin, “However, with Onyx Automotive proprietary systems in place we are able to achieve the nearly impossible.”

For more information on the company or its divisions, visit onyxsalesandmarketing.com, http://www.truckandwinch.com, http://www.tuffstuff4x4.com or http://www.tuffstuffoverland.com. If you are interested in becoming part of the growth in this lucrative business, please contact careers(at)onyxsales(dot)com.