The much anticipated rollout of the new .boston top-level domain is one step closer to becoming a reality. With the Community Priority Phase of the .boston rollout beginning this week, local nonprofit organizations and government entities can now apply for their organization’s domain name ahead of the wider public release of .boston on October 10th by registering at http://www.apply.boston.

.boston is part of a new class of generic top-level domains (gTLDs) that expands the web’s domain name system as .com’s become increasingly harder to find. With the introduction of .boston, Boston becomes only the fourth city in the U.S. with its own top-level domain.

“We, and our partners at City Hall, The Boston Globe and EnCirca (domain registrar), felt it was of critical importance to ensure that local nonprofits and government entities had the opportunity to claim their .boston names before they become available to the general public on a first-come-first-served basis on October 10th”, said Solomon Amoako, VP of Channel Strategy at MMX. “We are very excited to be entering the 60 day countdown to the general availability of .boston.”

Beyond establishing a new level of digital, geographic authority for Boston’s innovation economy, .boston also provides a potential platform for Smart City initiatives and improved citizen engagement in the future.

"We hope that .boston will allow nonprofit and government organizations to present their local initiatives in a new way online, while showcasing their pride in the Boston community,” said Jascha Franklin-Hodge, Boston’s Chief Information Officer. “I look forward to .boston improving online access and visibility for many businesses and organizations.”

With the community phase rollout, several nonprofits have already committed to placing their digital cornerstone by securing a .boston domain name.

“Although we are a national organization, we place an emphasis on building strong relationships within the individual communities we serve," said Ayele Shakur, BUILD Boston Regional Executive Director. "We're excited to extend this philosophy to our online presence by adopting a .boston domain to highlight the work we do in the Boston community to ignite the potential of youth from under-resourced neighborhoods through entrepreneurship".

The launch of the Community Priority Phase marks just over 60 days until availability of .boston domains for the general public on a first-come-first-served basis. This will be the first opportunity for both businesses and residents to purchase keyword domains of relevance to their business or interests.

For example, a financial services company with a large Boston footprint could purchase bank.boston, or one of Boston’s sports loving residents might decide to buy titletown.boston. Names with a high degree of keyword relevance and brandability, such as cars.boston are known as “Premium” names and often command higher prices.

For more information about .boston and the registration process, visit http://www.hub.boston.

