Hip-Hop Superstar Lecrae To Lead Winter Jam West

Lecrae

GRAMMY®, Dove, Billboard Music Award and BET Award-winning hip-hop trailblazer Lecrae is set to lead the lineup of top Christian artists for this year’s Winter Jam West, it was announced tonight. Continuing its milestone year with stops at nine major Western U.S. arenas in November, Winter Jam’s blockbuster first leg came to a close in April, landing at #4 on Pollstar’s “1Q YTD Worldwide 2017 Ticket Sales Top 100 Tours” chart.

In addition to Lecrae, Winter Jam West will feature GRAMMY® and American Music Award-winning Third Day frontman Mac Powell; best-selling hip-hop recording artist Andy Mineo; GRAMMY®-nominated chart-toppers Building 429; fan favorite rockers Family Force 5; GRAMMY®-nominated Winter Jam founders and hosts, NewSong; acclaimed singer/songwriter Moriah Peters presenting TRALA; and evangelist Nick Hall. The West Coast Pre-Jam Party is set to showcase Mallary Hope and Westover.

Presented by Holt International, Winter Jam West will kick-off November 9 at the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California, hitting Las Vegas’ Orleans Arena; the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City; Portland, Oregon's Moda Center; and the Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho, among other cities, before concluding November 19 at the Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington.

“For the past seven years, we’ve been honored to bring Winter Jam to the West Coast,” said Eddie Carswell, tour creator and NewSong co-founder. “Every year has been a step of faith, as we are committed to sharing these great artists and the Gospel message nationwide."

"Winter Jam has been a positive force in the music industry for decades now, and it's a date we look forward to annually,” adds Alyssa Meyer, assistant director of marketing & brand development at Boise's Taco Bell Arena. “It's a win for all involved when uplifting music and ecstatic fans come together for a night of true celebration."

Winter Jam West is produced by Premier Productions and sponsored in part by Samaritan Ministries, Liberty University, Together (PULSE), Premier Christian Cruises, Xtreme Conferences, Camp Electric, Texas TransEastern and Wayne E. Bailey Produce.

Created and hosted by one of Christian music’s most beloved bands, NewSong, Winter Jam exploded from a single show in 1995 to become Christian music’s benchmark tour. Throughout two decades, Winter Jam has helped provide a powerful platform for the Gospel in major arenas nationwide, consistently showcasing the genre’s top artists.

For further information, visit jamtour.com.