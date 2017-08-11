Our charities have already sold more than 3,000 wristbands with sales still climbing. Organizers hope to build on their experience and increase proceeds by 10 to 20 percent.

On July 6, 2017, the Rancho Mirage Restaurant Association, Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce and the City of Rancho Mirage kicked off the 2nd Annual Taste of Summer Rancho Mirage campaign. The launch party, hosted by PIRCH, was a huge success!

The second week of Taste of Summer Rancho Mirage begins Friday, August 11 and continues through Sunday, August 20. To kick off this second week of the Taste of Summer Rancho Mirage campaign, Steven Henke from Desert AIDS Project and DAP Community Action will host a River Restaurant Crawl, which will be held at The River located at 71800 Hwy. 111. The “Crawl” will begin at Babe’s Bar-B-Que & Brewhouse at 5pm, ending at The Fox & Fiddle at 9pm.

“Our charities have already sold more than 3,000 wristbands with sales still climbing. Organizers hope to build on their experience and increase proceeds by 10 to 20 percent,” says Samantha Tweddell, Executive Director of the Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce.

Wristbands can still be purchased at the Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce (71905 Highway 111, Suite H in Rancho Mirage) as well as at all participating charities. Wristbands allow for $4 cocktail, appetizer or dessert specials at participating Rancho Mirage restaurants and resorts during August 11-20 and September 8-17.

For more information about Taste of Summer Rancho Mirage, please contact the Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce at (760) 568-9351.

To learn more about the event, participating restaurants and charities, visit TasteOfSummerRanchoMirage.com

Additional information can be found on the websites for:

City of Rancho Mirage: http://www.ranchomirageca.gov

Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce: https://www.ranchomiragechamber.com

DineRanchoMirage: http://www.dineranchomirage.com

