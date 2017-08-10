Vendavo Participants will hear how to establish price segmentations that correlate with company business models and key data elements.

To help distributors develop successful price segmentation strategies that lead to setting the right price for optimal profitability, Vendavo, a leading provider of intelligent pricing and margin optimization solutions, will host a webcast, 5 Key Steps to Intelligent Pricing on August 15 at 1 p.m. ET. Participation is free.

Led by Mitch Lee and Kim Long, both business consultants for Vendavo and Philip Denkabe, a Vendavo pricing scientist, participants will hear how to establish segmentations that correlate with company business models and key data elements.

In the session, pricing professionals will learn:



Why segmentation sets the stage for intelligent pricing

The impact of grouping commodity with non-commodity items

The risks of margin-based optimization model

Best practices for setting target prices

Participants will also receive a Best Practices whitepaper. Time for questions and answers have been allotted. Webcast registration is available online now.

##

About Vendavo

Vendavo harnesses the power of Big Data to generate actionable insights that enable businesses to sell more profitably. Our margin and profit optimization solutions help global customers make better data-driven decisions for pricing and sales effectiveness. Using cutting-edge analytics and deep industry expertise, Vendavo boasts the largest number of implementations for B2B enterprises in the industry, having helped more than 300 company divisions dramatically increase revenue, improve profit margins and maximize shareholder value. Located across the globe, Vendavo is the solution of choice for Global 2000 companies in industries such as chemicals, industrial manufacturing, high-tech, and distribution.