Retirement Options, Career Partners International’s leading global provider of retirement coach certification and readiness assessments, has helped over 50 new global coaches to achieve the designation of Retirement Options Certified Coach. This certification allows the expert use of Retirement Options Retirement Success Profile™ and LifeOptions Profile™, two non-financial retirement planning assessments designed to help individuals plan for and enjoy a more fulfilling retirement

Retirement Options Certified Coaches are equipped with the tools, training and support to effectively coach the largest demographic in the world. Become certified in the administration, feedback and application of two world-class assessments, the Retirement Success Profile™ and LifeOptions Profile™, to help clients prepare for and enjoy a more fulfilling retirement. Available exclusively to Retirement Options Certified Coaches, these assessments deliver the accurate, personalized, and comprehensive information you need to provide high-impact retirement coaching.

Over 800 worldwide coaches certified through Retirement Options use the scientifically designed assessments to evaluate retirement readiness and establish the foundation of retirement life plans. Retirement Options Certified Coaches have successfully assisted thousands of individuals, couples and employees of corporate clients in assessing and exploring areas of their lives such as work, family, leisure, wellness, and personal development. They are experts on the subject of retirement planning and are regularly asked how to best prepare for this major life transition.

The Retirement Options Webinar Certification Course is accredited by the International Coach Federation (ICF) for Continuing Coach Education (CCE) hours.

The next webinar certification course will be held from August 14 – October 23, 2017 with weekly webinars on Mondays and September 5 – November 7, 2017 with weekly webinars on Tuesdays, and will be led by retirement planning expert Joanne Waldman, the Director of Training for Retirement Options.

About Retirement Options

Founded in 1989, Retirement Options is the industry leader in retirement coach certification and retirement readiness assessments. Through its two retirement readiness assessments, the Retirement Success Profile™ and the LifeOptions Profile™, Retirement Options provides a foundation for individuals to plan for and enjoy a

more fulfilling retirement by exploring various aspects of life impacted by retirement such as work, family, leisure, wellness, and personal development. Retirement Options is a division of Career Partners International.

About Career Partners International

Founded in 1987, Career Partners International is a leading provider of Outplacement, Career Management, Executive Coaching and Leadership Development services from more than 300 offices in over 45 countries. Employers around the world trust Career Partners International’s local market experts to provide the best possible outcomes for employees across Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific regions.