As the trusted guardians of our clients' internet infrastructure, it is our duty to provide them with a secure and highly available environment in which to store mission critical applications, data and equipment.

Evocative, LLC, a leading provider of secure internet infrastructure solutions, today announced it has completed a rigorous series of data center audits and surpassed all security requirements for PCI Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), International Standards for Assurance Engagements (ISAE) No. 3402, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements No. 18 (SSAE-18), and Service Organization Control (SOC) 2. This achievement demonstrates Evocative’s dedication to its clients and commitment to maintaining the highest security and protocol standards with a single-minded focus on safeguarding client data.

Evocative data centers in Emeryville and San Jose, CA completed an on-site evaluation and thorough review by independent auditors of the PCI DSS, ISAE 3402, HIPAA, SSAE-18, and SOC 2 security organizations and have been awarded five compliance certifications associated with the management and secure storage of client data.

“As the trusted guardians of our clients’ internet infrastructure, it is our duty to provide them with a secure and highly available environment in which to store mission critical applications, data and equipment,” said Michael Smiley, Evocative’s Director of Operations.

“As cloud computing, managed IT services and colocation technology solutions continue to change to meet evolving business needs, we are committed to continually improving our security measures and internal operations. Being awarded five separate compliance certifications across our data centers has validated this commitment,” said Arman Khalili, Evocative’s CEO.

Evocative has been recognized for exceeding security standards for:



PCI DSS: Information security standards that safeguard credit and debit card transactions and personal financial data.

ISAE 3402: International assurance standards to protect shareholders and the public at large from accounting errors and fraudulent practices.

HIPAA: National security standards to ensure the confidentiality, integrity and security of electronic medical records and the creation, receipt, use or maintenance of all patient data.

SSAE-18 Type II: Information security standards which put in place strict controls over data center hosting of client financial data. This new standard replaces SSAE-16 Type II audits effective May 1, 2017.

SOC 2: Information security standards which regulate the security, availability and processing of client information in a data center environment.

Businesses in regulated industries including healthcare, financial services, legal, and banking, can also have a high level of trust and confidence that Evocative’s receipt of these security certifications will not only safeguard their data but make it easier for them to comply with their own regulations. With the use of Evocative data centers to store, manage and maintain their technology infrastructure, companies will be able to achieve their own compliance requirements in less time and at a decreased cost.

About Evocative

Evocative is a North American company and an owner and operator of secure, compliant, highly available data centers. We are the trusted guardians of our clients’ Internet infrastructure. To tour an Evocative data center or receive additional information on data center services, please visit http://www.evocative.com.