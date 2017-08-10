Beautiful Together Tour the gallery of Tamara Lackey’s moving imagery of children whose lives have been deeply affected and changed with the help of Beautiful Together and hear from Tamara about the inspiring work still to be done for this worthy cause.

Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio, imaging and electronics retailers, will partner with renowned photographer Tamara Lackey to host an exclusive, one-night-only gallery event at the Union Square Ballroom in Manhattan to support the incredible work of non-profit, Beautiful Together. Beautiful Together is a not-for-profit organization that is dedicated to improving the lives of orphaned children in the United States and Africa. Free to attend, the gallery event will take place on the evening of Thursday, August 17th.

RSVP now for the Beautiful Together Gallery Exhibit.

Join Adorama and Tamara Lackey to see some of the recent projects Beautiful Together has taken on with the help of generous supporters, such as building an orphan prevention care center or a disaster relief center. Tour the gallery of Tamara Lackey’s moving imagery of children whose lives have been deeply affected and changed with the help of Beautiful Together and hear from Tamara about the inspiring work still to be done for this worthy cause. In addition to Adorama, event sponsors include Nations Photo Lab, Animoto, Profoto, Imagely, Ultimate Bundles, Fundy, On1 and Triple Scoop. Attendees can win prizes from sponsors like Photo Plus Expo, Westcott, Think Tank, Kelly Moore Bags, Alien Skin, Finao and Daisy Grip.

Guests can purchase prints, products and gear during the event to support Beautiful Together, all while enjoying wine, hors d’oeuvres and good company.

Beautiful Together is a 501c3 charity and volunteer-only organizations, so all monetary donations are tax deductible and 100% of proceeds goes straight to projects.

About Beautiful Together

Beautiful Together is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization that is passionately focused on improving the quality of life for orphaned children. All project work is specific, tangible and measurable; examples include building an orphan feeding kitchen, renovating the bathrooms in an inner-city orphanage, and creating a sustainable orphan prevention care center. In addition, co-founder Tamara Lackey has photographed hundreds of portraits of children waiting for families, creating galleries that hang in the institutional care facility where these bright, funny, and affectionate children live – and often spend the entirety of their childhood.

Every single project is driven by the power of professional photography, video work, social outreach and deeply caring supporters.

About Tamara Lackey

Tamara Lackey is a renowned professional photographer, speaker, author and program host. Her authentic photography, from children’s portraits to humanitarian photography, is praised within her industry and published internationally. Tamara’s work has been featured in a myriad of media outlets, including The Oprah Magazine, Parenting Magazine, Town & Country, Food & Wine, Men’s Journal, Nikon World, PDN, NBC’s The Today Show, and ABC’s Good Morning America.

Tamara is a Nikon USA Ambassador, and she is the grateful recipient of the WPPI Online/Rangefinder Humanitarian Award, the PMDA Photographers Give Back Award and the WPPI Adorama Inspire Award.

ADORAMA: More Than a Camera Store

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio and computer retailers. Serving customers for more than 40 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for imaging and consumer electronics. Adorama’s vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix; resources and gear for photographers, filmmakers, production studios, broadcasting and post houses, and recording artists through Adorama Pro; pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company; and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free creative education in online channels such as the popular Adorama TV.

Adorama is listed as one of the top five electronics retailers by Consumer Reports, “Best of the Web” by Forbes.com, Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants. Visit ADORAMA at http://www.adorama.com.