Cancer Support Community Central Ohio could receive $1,000 if enough viewers click on the story in CoffeeTalk magazine about its Grounds for Hope™ program. The charity was nominated by Columbus, Ohio coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, its Grounds for Hope™ partner.

“We’re grateful to CoffeeTalk for providing a forum to raise awareness and funds for this vital organization,” said Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert. “Grounds for Hope™ raises funds for programs that support those living with, through and beyond cancer.”

Grounds for Hope™ is one of 17 philanthropic projects featured in CoffeeTalk's 2017 Making a Difference issue. CoffeeTalk will donate $1000 to the project that generates the most page views through September 30, 2017.

The program is a unique partnership between Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea and Cancer Support Community Central Ohio. Crimson Cup roasts Grounds for Hope™ coffee in small batches in three certified organic blends: House Blend, Dark Roast and Decaf.

In addition to viewing the CoffeeTalk Grounds for Hope™ story, Columbus coffee lovers can also support Cancer Support Community Central Ohio by purchasing Grounds for Hope™ coffee online or at area Giant Eagle stores.

For every bag of coffee purchased, Crimson Cup donates $3 to help with programs and support for those living with, through and beyond cancer. To date, Crimson Cup has donated more than $80,000 in cash and $45,000 of in-kind services to Cancer Support Community Central Ohio through the program.

Ubert also serves on the Board of Directors for Cancer Support Community Central Ohio, which is one of 62 chapters of Cancer Support Community, a national non-profit organization dedicated to providing free emotional support, education and hope for people with cancer and their loved ones.

The mission of Cancer Support Community Central Ohio is to ensure that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action and sustained by community. Backed by evidence that the best cancer care includes social and emotional support, Cancer Support Community offers these programs and services at no cost to men, women and children with any type or stage of cancer and to their loved ones and friends.

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Columbus, Ohio coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is Roast magazine’s 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year. Since 1991, Crimson Cup has roasted sustainably sourced specialty and craft coffee in small batches, which it sells directly to consumers and as wholesale coffee beans. The company also teaches entrepreneurs to run successful coffee houses through its coffee franchise alternative program, which includes a coffee shop business plan. Crimson Cup coffee is available through a community of more than 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 29 states, Guam and Bangladesh, as well as the company’s own Crimson Cup Coffee Houses. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com.