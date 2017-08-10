We want to make our content available to the greatest number of researchers possible in Japan.

SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, has announced an agreement establishing Kinokuniya Company Ltd. as its exclusive sales representative for SPIE Journals in Japan. Kinokuniya has a longstanding relationship with SPIE as the exclusive sales representative for the SPIE Digital Library in Japan.

“We look forward to expanding our relationship with Kinokuniya to include institutional journal sales in Japan. We want to make our content available to the greatest number of researchers possible in Japan,” said Marybeth Manning, Director of SPIE Digital Library Sales and Business Development.

SPIE publishes 10 peer-reviewed scholarly journals in the fields of optics and photonics:



Optical Engineering

Journal of Electronic Imaging (with IS&T)

Journal of Biomedical Optics

Journal of Micro/Nanolithography, MEMS, and MOEMS

Journal of Applied Remote Sensing

Journal of Nanophotonics

Journal of Photonics for Energy

Journal of Astronomical Telescopes, Instruments, and Systems

Journal of Medical Imaging

Neurophotonics.

SPIE Journals are housed in the SPIE Digital Library, which includes more than 465,000 research papers and 310 eBooks, making it the world's largest collection of optics and photonics research. Approximately 18,000 new articles and 25 eBooks are added each year.

About SPIE

SPIE is the international society for optics and photonics, an educational not-for-profit organization founded in 1955 to advance light-based science, engineering, and technology. The Society serves nearly 264,000 constituents from approximately 166 countries, offering conferences and their published proceedings, continuing education, books, journals, and the SPIE Digital Library. In 2016, SPIE provided more than $4 million in support of education and outreach programs. http://www.spie.org

About Kinokuniya Company Ltd.

Established in 1927, Kinokuniya Company Ltd. is one of the largest bookstore chains in Japan with a history of 90 years. Kinokuniya is also working as a subscription agent contributing to the development of Japanese academia while having business relationships with more than 3,000 publishers and academic societies worldwide.