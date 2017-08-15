Mobilicom Releases SkyHopper ONE UAV Data Link for High End DIY Drones

SkyHopper ONE - UAV Data Link for High End DIY Drones What’s great about SkyHopper ONE, is that it is compatible with most flight controllers, various types of payload and it has a robust transmission of data, voice and video, even in obstructed or urban areas - Mobilicom’s CEO, Oren Elkayam

Mobilicom has announced the release of the SkyHopper ONE UAV data link – the second from the SkyHopper family of products. This advanced UAV communication system leverages SkyHopper PRO’s proven technology, and fulfills an unmet need in the DIY drone market. SkyHopper ONE makes it easy for professional DIY drone users to equip their drone with a robust communication link that is also highly secure and encrypted.

Today, DIY drone enthusiasts oftentimes use separate solutions for control, telemetry and payload, thereby increasing costs and weight. SkyHopper ONE is an easy plug & play device, which gives these drone enthusiasts the peace of mind of packaging all drone communication into a single RF channel. SkyHopper ONE is a small and lightweight solution that offers multiple transmission modes. With a complete online support infrastructure, including instructional manuals and videos, SkyHopper ONE is easy to use and configure.

To date, Mobilicom has garnered success with its wireless solutions for commercial and industrial drones as well as for mission critical applications, and it has gained significant market traction throughout. Mobilicom has leveraged this proven technology and expanded into the high-end DIY drone market segment.

A few of SkyHopper ONE’s key features include:



Superior UAV communication through N-LOS and Urban areas using proprietary radio technology that finds its way around obstructions to carry a clear and solid radio signal.

Line-of-Sight range of 1.2 miles

Broadcast, multicast and unicast transmission modes.

Security and encryption with the addition of our advanced proprietary encryption mechanism.

Broadband link enabling real-time full HD video

Single link for control, telemetry and real-time full HD video

Small form factor and lightweight.

Plug & Play for easy operation.

SkyHopper ONE is available for purchase online on Amazon in the US and eBay in Israel. For purchases in all other countries, visit our website, http://www.skyhopper.biz/skyhopper.

For more information, visit us at https://goo.gl/8N4t2a.