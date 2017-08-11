New York Banner Stands is proud Sponsor of The 18th IIFA Awards Best in Bollywood awards working with best in Printing Industry!

New York Banner Stands, with support from Print Early, its parent company, is pleased to announce the company brought the best in printing services to the best in Bollywood by collaborating with the prestigious International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards as its official printing sponsor. The last-minute printing specialist played a pivotal role in the highly-successful, first-of-its-kind awards show.

Represented on a global platform as the biggest celebration of Indian cinema, the renowned IIFA Awards is the premier event for the industry and held in the entertainment mecca at the MetLife Stadium in New York City. Featuring some of the top names in Bollywood, the show-stopping ceremony featured a wide array of entertainers and performances in an action-filled show. Some of the most talented and notable names in Bollywood were in attendance, including hosts Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan, along with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and more. The dazzling show was even televised to a wider North American and Caribbean audience.

New York Banner Stands and Print Early were entrusted to provide the exceptional show with high-end, high-quality, catchy signs, advertising flags, banner stands and more. The premier 24/7 printing specialist is highly-experienced in this arena since the company has expertise in meeting the most pressing needs for prominent clients for last-minute orders, large format printing, special occasions and more.

