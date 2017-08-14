The app is inspired by the personal experience of Patrick Mimran, the creator of Phyzyou, and ex-owner and CEO of Lamborghini.

Phyzyou helps working class stay flexible with an exclusive series of animated exercise videos that improve physical strength, suppleness, and energy levels. Phyzyou was specifically designed to enable professionals to easily perform healthy exercises at their desks.

The app is inspired by the personal experience of Patrick Mimran, the creator of Phyzyou, He is the ex-owner and CEO of Lamborghini, a multimedia artist, and an electronic music composer.

While discussing the app’s ideation, Mr. Mimran said, “I am a workaholic by nature and sit for hours in the office in front of my computer. Recently I started facing several health issues. That inspired me to build a mobile app that allows working people to stay fit and healthy while working. Phyzyou is the result.”

In the era of digitization, most of workers perform their jobs by sitting in front of computers for prolonged periods of time. Because of sitting for so long, physical complications such as stiffness, motion injuries, back pain, hand and joint pain occur. These are compounded by excessive stress levels, extreme workloads, irregular sleeping patterns and unhealthy food habits.

Start living a healthier life by downloading the Phyzyou app today from the Google Play Store or Apple Store. Live a higher-quality quality life by accessing the engaging series of animated workout videos. At less than 2 minutes each, it is easy to perform the exercises during working hours.

Excellent features of Phyzyou are:



Fun animated short workout videos

Ability to schedule the exercise during a workday

Effective physiotherapy exercises for shoulders, neck, hand and body

A single login for all platforms

Affordable monthly subscriptions (including one free category)

Phyzyou is the ideal companion for improving and maintaining the health and fitness of the working people. Reduce the daily stress and avoid serious health complications by exploring its versatile exercise videos.

To learn more about the Phyzyou app, please visit http://phyzyou.org/

About Phyzyou:

Phyzyou is a pioneering mobile app for health and fitness. It provides animated videos that illustrate a series of step-by-step workouts suitable for every health goal. Professionals can access the short videos in the workplace and perform the exercises at their desk without compromising work time. For more information, please visit:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/phyzyou-easy-desk-workout-quick-exercises/id1179662489?ls=1&mt=8

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ransoft.physio&hl=en