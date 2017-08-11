Sidharth Malik Appointed Chief Revenue Officer of Freshworks

Sidharth Malik We believe Sidharth's valuable experience in building global teams, expanding markets and growing revenues make him an ideal choice to further accelerate our growth at Freshworks.” - Girish Mathrubootham, Founder and CEO Freshworks.

Freshworks, the leading provider of cloud-based business software, today announced the appointment of Sidharth Malik to the newly created position of Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Malik will focus on accelerating revenue growth and will lead all the global go-to-market teams at Freshworks.

Malik brings over 22 years of global experience in the IT industry to Freshworks, having served in sales leadership and general management roles at Microsoft, IBM, Salesforce and most recently Akamai Technologies. Malik joins Freshworks after a successful career at Akamai Technologies over the last five years, where he served as the Managing Director, overseeing all operations of the company in India. Under his leadership, Akamai’s India operations grew from 700 to 2000+ employees, and the India center of excellence served a variety of global customers from India.

Prior to his role at Akamai, Malik was leading the Platform Business for Microsoft in India. His previous roles included serving as the Managing Director for South Asia at Telelogic AB, Country Manager with IBM Rational India and Area Vice-President at Salesforce.com.

“We are very excited to have Sidharth join Freshworks at a key inflection point in our journey,” said Girish Mathrubootham, CEO and founder, Freshworks. “We believe his valuable experience in building global teams, expanding markets and growing revenues make him an ideal choice to further accelerate our growth at Freshworks.”

“I am very honored at this unique opportunity to help drive the growth agenda at Freshworks. I have followed Girish and the story of Freshworks over the years and it’s inspiring to now be a part of the next phase of the journey partnering with such an incredible team,” said Sidharth Malik. “With its refreshing suite of business software, I believe we are well positioned to transform the way our customers engage with their customers and employees. I look forward to partnering with Girish and the entire team at Freshworks as we expand our product portfolio and partner deeper with our customers globally.”

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc. is the parent company behind the suite of products which includes Freshdesk, Freshservice, Freshsales, and Freshcaller. The company’s suite of products is designed to work tightly together to increase collaboration and help teams better connect and communicate with their customers and co-workers. Founded in October 2010, Freshworks Inc. is backed by Accel, Tiger Global Management, CapitalG, and Sequoia Capital India. Freshworks has its HQ in San Bruno, California, and global offices in India, UK, Australia, and Germany. The company's cloud-based suite of SaaS products is widely used by over 100,000 customers around the world including Honda, Bridgestone, Hugo Boss, University of Pennsylvania, Toshiba and Cisco.

