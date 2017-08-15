Banking Technology Awards Banking Technology Awards celebrate innovative products, inspirational projects, skilled teams and visionary leaders in FinTech sector.

Now in their 18th year, the Banking Technology Awards recognise excellence and innovation in the use of IT in financial services worldwide, and the people who make it happen.

For banks and financial institutions, winning a Banking Technology Award proves the value of their technology investments and showcases their skills, commitment, creativity and execution.

For software providers, it is a valuable recognition of the company’s products and services, and an endorsement by the fintech community.

For individuals and teams, the Award is a prized acknowledgment of the demonstrated skills, leadership, vision, inspiration and dedication to the industry’s betterment.



The complete list of categories is:

Judged Awards



Best Tech Overhaul Project

Best Use of Emerging or Innovative Technology

Best Fintech Partnership

Best Use of Biometrics

Best Use of IT in Private Banking/Wealth Management

Best Use of IT in Retail Banking

Best Use of IT in Corporate Banking

Best Use of IT in Treasury and Capital Markets

Best Use of IT for Lending

Best Digital Initiative

Best Mobile Initiative

Top Digital Innovation

Best Use of Cloud

Best Consumer Payments Initiative

Best Corporate Payments Initiative

Best Use of Data

Best Use of RegTech



Leadership awards



Woman in Technology (W.I.T.) Award - in partnership with FemTech Global

Tech Leadership Award

IT Team of the Year

Enter the Awards here: https://awards.bankingtech.com/enter-the-awards/

The Awards ceremony and gala dinner will be held at the stunning Millennium Hotel London Mayfair on 13 December 2017.

For further details about the Awards, including the entry guidelines and submission forms, opportunities on how to attend and be a part of the event and last year's winners, please visit: https://awards.bankingtech.com

About Banking Technology

Banking Technology is the definitive source of news and analysis of the global fintech sector.

Founded in London in 1984, Banking Technology has been at the forefront of the print and online publishing for the international community of bankers, financial services professionals, vendors, consultants, analysts and other industry participants, big and small.

Banking Technology Magazine is an iconic monthly publication dedicated to all things fintech across the globe.

Visit us at http://www.bankingtech.com

CONTACT INFORMATION

Irena Andrisevic

Marketing Manager

+44 (0) 207 01 75379

irena.andrisevic(at)knect365.com