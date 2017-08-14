IndustrySafe Safety Management Software's OSHA 300A CSV File Generator At a time when safety professionals are often faced with limited resources, we feel good knowing that we can help our customers to save time, save money, and better comply with today’s complex regulatory landscape.

TRA is pleased to announce that IndustrySafe safety management software has been updated to help organizations comply with OSHA’s final rule requiring the electronic submission of recordkeeping data. Numerous organizations currently use IndustrySafe software to record, track, and analyze workplace incidents and generate accurate OSHA regulatory reports.

Issued in May of 2016, OSHA’s final rule to Improve Tracking of Workplace Injury and Illness requires employers in certain industries to electronically submit their 2016 Form 300A data to OSHA by December 1, 2017.

With this submission deadline less than six months away, OSHA has officially launched its Injury Tracking Application (ITA), so that organizations can begin to submit their data using this secure website.

OSHA’s ITA offers two options for submitting 300A data. EHS professionals can either choose to manually enter their required data, or can upload a CSV file to submit data for single or multiple establishments at the same time.

With IndustrySafe’s latest software release, users are now able to export their 300A incident data to a CSV file that meets the ITA’s technical specifications.

“The IndustrySafe team was granted early access to OSHA’s ITA to help test its capabilities. We know first-hand that the process to manually submit your 300A data to OSHA is simple, but is also tedious and time-consuming. Depending upon how many establishments you need to submit data for, preparing a CSV file of your incident data can also require a lot of time and due-diligence,” explains Gabe Tompkins, IndustrySafe’s Senior Product Manager.

“To help simplify the process, we’ve updated IndustrySafe’s robust regulatory reporting tools so that you can easily generate a CSV file of your 300A data with just a few clicks of your mouse. Our software will also notify you if your file contains any errors or missing information before you submit your data to OSHA,” he adds.

While OSHA’s final rule does not require employers to adopt a software system, safety management software that allows users to export incident data in a CSV format that meets OSHA’s specifications can significantly streamline the electronic submission process.

“At a time when safety professionals are often faced with limited resources, we feel good knowing that we can help our customers to save time, save money, and better comply with today’s complex regulatory landscape,” says Clare Epstein, Vice President of IndustrySafe.

IndustrySafe is a perfect solution for EHS professionals striving to better track and manage their organization’s incident data. Users can record and analyze a variety of incidents, including near misses, vehicle incidents, employee and non-employee injuries, environmental, and security incidents.

IndustrySafe also allows safety professionals to conduct detailed incident investigations, perform root cause analysis, and automatically calculate incident rates.

By collecting and analyzing relevant data on incidents in the workplace, organizations can better monitor their efforts to comply with safety regulations and ensure worker health.

Additional information about the features of IndustrySafe safety management software is available at http://www.industrysafe.com and by signing up for free webinars at https://www.industrysafe.com/webinar.html.

About IndustrySafe

IndustrySafe Safety Software is a web-based safety data management product developed by TRA so that organizations can track incidents, corrective actions, OSHA reporting, training, claims, inspections, hazards, behavioral based safety, and more. IndustrySafe clients include leaders in manufacturing, construction, government, and transportation.

Please contact us at sales(at)industrysafe.com for more information about IndustrySafe Safety Management Software.

To learn more about OSHA’s final rule to Improve Tracking of Workplace Injuries and Illnesses and how it impacts your business, please review IndustrySafe’s latest whitepaper.